Alabama Forward Derrion Reid is Out for Arkansas Road Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After returning for the Mississippi State and Georgia games, Alabama men's basketball freshman forward Derrion Reid will be out for Saturday evening's road matchup against Arkansas, per Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats.
"Derrion had a little bit of discomfort following the Georgia game," Oats said during Friday's press conference. "We had him out, brought him back and continued to increase his basketball workload. But anticipating he'll have a long, successful basketball career well after he's done playing in college, we didn't want to jeopardize him and his long-term health.
"So trying to make decisions that benefit him, both in the short term and long term, and we don't try to use anybody just to win games. So he's going to be out tomorrow, he'll be game-to-game moving forward until he's able to go through full practice and not experience significant discomfort."
Reid had missed the Crimson Tide's last four games before facing Georgia and Mississippi State and he'll be out of uniform once again.
Nevertheless, besides Reid, Oats had some good news regarding injuries as he said "Everybody else will be available" against Arkansas.
"That's where we're at on the injury front, it's been good to have the bye game. You know, we got a week between games, I think some guys got rest and a lot of guys banged up against Georgia. The biggest thing for us during this bye week was getting guys physically healthy, mentally recharged, refreshed. Thought we had a really good practice yesterday and today, both after having an off day on Wednesday."
This positive news included freshman Labaron Philon has been dealing with an ankle injury that's limited the past couple of games. However, Oats said Philon "looks like he has a lot more pop."