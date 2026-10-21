The Alabama Fan's Guide to the 2026-27 NBA Season

The NBA is back!

Eight former Alabama basketball players begin the season on rosters. Haven't kept up with the offseason? No problem — today, we'll take a look at all eight, providing refreshers on their teams, careers, and stats while setting the stage for their upcoming seasons.

Note — Stats are listed as follows: points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, field-goal percentage, three-point percentage, free-throw percentage.

Brandon Miller — Charlotte Hornets

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) guards Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Fourth season

2025-26 Stats: 20.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, 43.5/38.3/89.2

Career Stats: 19.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.0 APG, 43.1/37.3/86.3

Miller inked a five-year, 209-million-dollar extension with Charlotte on Monday, confirming what was already apparent to much of the NBA world — he is the franchise cornerstone of the ascending Hornets. Charlotte overachieved last season, using raw talent to make a late push for a play-in spot.

The team traded its previous face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball, over the summer, moving on from a player the organization viewed as incompatible with the success of the rest of its young core. The return — Naz Reid and a boatload of future picks and swaps — paves the way for Miller's emergence.

Charlotte has a cache of future assets thanks to trading Ball and Miles Bridges (the other major offseason move). Last year's Rookie of the Year runner-up, Kon Knueppel, forms an intriguing backcourt duo with Coby White, who came to Charlotte in a deadline swap for Collin Sexton. Reid and Moussa Diabaté should round out the starting five alongside Miller, creating the core of a roster that feels primed for success in what will be a chaotic Eastern Conference.

Expect Miller to make his first career all-star team this season. The stage is set for the former No. 2 overall pick to take the official jump to stardom.

Labaron Philon Jr. — Philadelphia 76ers

Oct 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Labaron Philon Jr. (00) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Rookie

Stats: N/A

Get ready to watch the rookie a lot this year.

Or at least his team.

After a surprising fall to No. 22 in the NBA Draft, the 2026 AP Third Team All-American selection landed with the 76ers, who are set to play a league-high 34 games on national television after adding LeBron James (and Jaylen Brown) this offseason. How much Philon plays in those games remains to be seen, as he logged the first of what could be many "Did Not Plays" in Philadelphia's season-opening win over the New York Knicks.

In addition to starters Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe, guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anfernee Simons each cleared 25 minutes in that game. Former North Carolina and Arizona star Caleb Love is also on the roster, rounding out a loaded group of guards. It appears that Philon is a ways away from earning significant non-garbage time minutes on Nick Nurse's team. He will also inevitably be floated as a potential trade candidate on a championship-or-bust roster with a clear need for a backup center.

Collin Sexton — Los Angeles Lakers

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Collin Sexton (5) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Ninth season

2025-26 Stats: 15.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 48.5/40.1/85.5

Career Stats: 18.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.2/38.9/84.1

The lone pre-Nate Oats Alabama product in the league has had an unfortunate career trajectory. He averaged 24.3 points per game on good splits at the age of 22, before injuries derailed his time in Cleveland. He spent three seasons wasting away on bad Utah Jazz teams before finally breaking free last year. Sexton averaged 17.5 points per game after being swapped for Coby White in the aforementioned Hornets-Bulls trade, and was rewarded with a two-year, 19-million-dollar contract with the new-look Lakers.

The second of those years is a player option, so if Sexton stays healthy, he could opt out and find himself on the receiving end of a large payday. Production has never been the issue for the 2018 Second Team All-SEC Selection; availability has.

This season should be a refreshing change of pace for Sexton, who has spent his entire career buried on lackluster teams with little national attention. The 27-year-old should be viewed as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate on a Lakers team that will be one of the highest scoring in the league. If Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves were to go down, there's a starting spot with his name on it.

Herb Jones — New Orleans Pelicans

Oct 14, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (2) works past Houston Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson (1) during an NBA preseason game at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Sixth season

2025-26 Stats: 8.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.8 APG, 38.3/30.9/80.6

Career Stats: 9.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.5 APG, 45.8/35.0/82.2

Jones remains a fan-favorite on a middling New Orleans team. Jamahl Mosley was hired to coach the Pelicans this offseason, and his track record of building elite defensive teams couples well with Jones' prowess on that end of the floor. Jones was named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2024 and is set to start at small forward this year. It's a promising pairing, but the team's success will ultimately come down to Zion Williamson's health, Trey Murphy's continued development, improved efficiency from point guard Dejounte Murray, and a potential leap from Jeremiah Fears and/or Derrik Queen.

It's hard to see it coming together this year for a Pelicans team that is at best pushing for a play-in spot and at worst at the top of the lottery. Regardless, Jones is always a fun watch as one of the best on-ball defenders in the league.

Keon Ellis — Brooklyn Nets

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Ellis (1) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) closes in during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Fifth season

2025-26 Stats: 6.7 PPG/1.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 44.0/36.372.9

Career Stats: 6.6 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.3 APG, 46.5/40.7/77.8

Ellis was finally freed from the doldrums of Sacramento at last year's deadline and instantly became an impactful player on a contending Cavaliers team before his minutes were slashed in the playoffs. He signed a two-year, 18-million-dollar contract with the Nets over the summer. It was a bit of a head-scratching move for a team that is nowhere near contention and has five guards under the age of 22.

Ellis has proven that he can be a game-changer, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, but the 26-year-old's minutes will all come at the expense of the development of potential cornerstones. Nobody seems to know exactly what is happening in Brooklyn. Don't be surprised if Ellis is flipped at some point this season, unless coach Jordi Fernández can field a competitive team with Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle, Egor Demin, and the guy below.

Noah Clowney — Brooklyn Nets

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (21) drives to the basket while defended by Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) and guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Fourth season

2025-26 Stats: 12.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.6 APG, 39.6/32.9/80.4

Career Stats: 10.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.2 APG, 39.5/33.2/80.2

Can Clowney become more efficient? That's the question hanging over the 22-year-old, and the answer will determine both his usage this year and standing with the organization. He set career-highs across the board last season, and should compete with Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf for the starting center spot.

The Nets moved on from Nic Claxton, previously viewed as the center of the future, ahead of the draft, and Clowney's potential was a part of that decision. It's commonly accepted that Clowney should have spent another year in Tuscaloosa instead of declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft, but he ultimately landed in a good spot with a Nets team that was willing to give him minutes as he developed.

Few players on this list have as much riding on this season as Clowney does. The Nets chose not to extend him, meaning that he'll hit restricted free agency this offseason. If he excels, he'll sign a substantial deal next summer as a cornerstone of a team approaching contention. If he stalls out, he'll have a hard time finding a true home in nine months.

Grant Nelson — Brooklyn Nets

Oct 8, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Grant Nelson (16) during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Second season

2025-26 Stats: 4.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, 55.6/0.0/70.0 (four games played)

The Nets are the first team to ever roster three Crimson Tide alum, making them an easy choice for any Alabama fans looking for a team to root for this year. Nelson signed a two-way deal with the team in September after averaging 22 points and 11.5 rebounds per 36 minutes for the G-League affiliate last year. The deal means he will be able to be on the roster for 50 games. When he expends all of his NBA eligibility, the Nets will either have to free up a roster spot to sign him or keep him in the G-League the rest of the season.

Chris Youngblood — Portland Trail Blazers

Apr 2, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Chris Youngblood (11) stands during player announcements before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Experience: Second season

2025-26 Stats: 2.1 PPG/0.8 RPG/0.4 APG/ 34.9/33.3/90.0 (34 games)

Youngblood played 32 games for the Thunder last year before being released and signing a two-year two-way deal with the Trail Blazers midseason. He'll be under the same restrictions as Nelson, with an even more difficult shot at a real NBA opportunity on a Portland team fresh off a surprise playoff appearance.

The Trail Blazers have a fascinating core of guards, with former No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson likely starting the season on the bench due to the return of Damian Lillard and the acquisition of Ja Morant. Jrue Holiday is also on the roster, and Sidy Cissoko and Jayson Kent (also on a two-way) round out the room. If Youngblood is going to establish himself, it will have to be before shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe returns from his torn meniscus (likely in February or March).

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