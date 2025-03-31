Alabama Freshman Naas Cunningham Entering Transfer Portal
Alabama forward Naas Cunningham has entered the transfer portal, per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.
"NEWS: Alabama freshman Naas Cunningham is entering the transfer portal, sources told ESPN," Borzello wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Redshirted this season after being ranked in the ESPN 100 coming out of high school. 6-foot-7 wing with intriguing physical tools. Represented by Klutch Sports."
Cunningham becomes the first Alabama player to look for a new team this offseason.
Cunningham was one of Alabama’s two players to redshirt during the 2024-25 season. His 6-foot-7 height helps him shoot over defenders, but weight was a question mark as Oats believed there was a lack of aggressiveness. This was a key factor in the decision to redshirt Cunningham.
"He's got to get stronger, he came in skinny,” Oats said before the season started. "He's got super high upside, but he's got to get stronger so he can play a more physical style for us...[Due to the large amount of depth] it would make sense for a guy like that [to redshirt] just because he's gonna have to get a lot stronger and tougher.
“If he can get tougher physically and put on 15 pounds, 6-foot-8 guards that shoot at the level he shoots at tend to be pros. But he's got to get his intensity level on a consistent basis throughout practice. There's days that he looks like he should be in the NBA but he just has to be a little more consistent.”
Cunningham was listed as a forward but Oats often considered him as a guard. In 2022, he was rated the No. 1 overall recruit in ESPN's class of 2024, but he couldn't obtain that status by the time he committed. Nonetheless, he still finished at a respectable No. 62 ranking when he committed to Alabama.