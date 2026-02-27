Alabama 'Fully Aware' of Losing Streak to Tennessee Ahead of Road Rematch

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Losing to a rival almost always hurts more than falling to another opponent during the regular season. Years of hatred, unforgettable moments and tradition boiled up into one game, and the delivery is nowhere to be found for one team.

No. 17 Alabama has won seven straight games and is eyeing an eighth on Saturday on the road against No. 22 Tennessee. This is the second time that Crimson Tide will face the Volunteers, as Alabama lost in Tuscaloosa in January.

The loss a month ago to head coach Rick Barnes and company brought UA's losing streak against Tennessee to five games. It's the first time that the Tide has dropped this many games to the Vols since 1968-72 — a streak that came two years before Alabama head coach Nate Oats was born (Oct. 13, 1974). It's why Oats is not treating Tennessee as a faceless opponent or like any other team the Tide has faced.

"Every year we've been here they've caused us issues," Oats said during Friday's press conference. "Our players, are fully aware that we've lost five in a row. They're fully aware of what happened out there last year. I've taken ownership for my share of what happened up there last year.

"We're fully aware that they beat us at home. We haven't lost very many home games in conference, period, really since we've been here, and they handed us one this year."

After falling to Florida on Feb. 1, Alabama moved down to the ninth spot in the conference standings, and the college basketball world started to question whether or not the Crimson Tide would be a threat in the postseason.

But a switch flipped after that loss, and the current winning streak has Alabama tied for the No. 2 spot in the SEC standings. Everything seems to be trending in the Tide's direction, as there are only three games remaining on the schedule.

Oats is in his sixth year as Alabama's head coach. Following the retirement of former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl during the offseason, Oats became the second-longest tenured coach for one team in the conference. The coach in front of him: Tennessee's Rick Barnes, who has held his position since the 2015-16 season.

Both Alabama and Tennessee have finished conference play in the top-4 of the standings since the 2022-23 season. The Crimson Tide was the regular-season and SEC Tournament champions in both the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, while the Vols won the 2022 SEC Tournament and were the conference's regular-season champions in 2023-24.

"So our guys know, but at the same time, we've got a lot of respect for how they play and what they do. We've got to come in with a healthy amount of respect for them, but we got to try to win this game.

"There's a lot riding on this game. What happens in Arkansas-Florida, you're either going to be all alone in second place if we could get a win, or you're going to be one game out first. If you take a loss, now you're in danger of losing a top-4 seed. They'll be tied with us if we take a loss."

"So there's a lot riding on the SEC standings in this game here. They know that. They know what our struggles against Tennessee have Been as well."