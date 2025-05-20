Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Will Have an Additional Role in June
USA Basketball announced on Tuesday that 33 athletes are expected to participate in the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Training camp begins June 14 with the 12-member roster expected to be announced before the team departs for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland, and Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats will play a role.
Oats will serve as a court coach during training camp for the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team. Oats will help develop the 30-plus prospects in June as the roster cuts down. Players range from the high school class of 2026 to collegiate athletes who recently wrapped up their freshman year.
Roster finalists are announced on June 16, and the roster will be finalized by June 21. The FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup takes place in Switzerland from June 28 to July 6.
Current Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will hold that title for Team USA while in Switzerland this summer and Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland and Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry will serve as his assistants.
Oats is joining North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and Kentucky's Mark Pope as supporting court coaches during training camp.
The Alabama head coach had his way with Davis and Pope in recent years as the Crimson Tide defeated North Carolina in four overtimes on Nov. 27, 2022, took the Tar Heels down in the 2024 Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament and dominated UNC in December of this past season. Additionally, Alabama defeated Kentucky in all three meetings in 2024-25.
While Team USA is often considered the favorite to win this biennial event, it didn't even win the third-place game in 2023. Oats and company have a bit of chip on their shoulders to get Team USA back on track with early preparation to help determine the final roster.
Although it's just a few days, in addition to helping lead these future NBA players, Oats will also have the Crimson Tide on his mind. Alabama currently has 11 players on its 2025-26 roster with two spots still available to fill.