Tracker: Alabama Basketball 2025-26 Offseason
2-seed Alabama men's basketball fell to 1-seed Duke 85-65 in the Elite Eight on Saturday night. This loss ended the Crimson Tide's season.
In other words, head coach Nate Oats and Alabama are now turning the page to the offseason as it begins preparations for the 2025-26 season.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.
This article will constantly be updated when changes to the roster and staff occur.
Out of Eligibility
Mark Sears
Sears became the Crimson Tide's first-ever consensus First Team All-American after yet another stellar season averaging team-highs of 18.6 points and 5.1 assists. Sears was also named a Preseason All-American by the Associated Press a few months ago, and now he's exceeded those extremely high expectations. Division I's active leading scorer is also a Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist and Naismith Trophy semifinalist as he eyes an NBA future.
Chris Youngblood
The guard transferred out of South Florida after being named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Year. However, he suffered a foot injury over the summer, which forced him to make his Alabama debut against Creighton in the 10th game of the season. But the sharpshooter had several big-time performances with the Crimson Tide while averaging 10.3 points per game.
Grant Nelson
The forward played in all 37 games but dealt with injuries throughout the season. Like Sears, Nelson played a pivotal role throughout the Crimson Tide's Final Four run and he stood out among Alabama once again. Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and Oats believes "he's a skilled big that NBA teams want" but might have to sign a two-way contract for a shot.
Clifford Omoruyi
In an effort to increase its defensive presence in the paint––one of its main weaknesses last season––Alabama added Rutgers 6-foot-11 big man Clifford Omoruyi out of the transfer portal this past offseason. Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Crimson Tide with NBA Draft hopes.
One-And-Done?
Labaron Philon
Philon has become a household name over the course of the season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He has been given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft, but Philon said after the Duke loss that he didn't know if he'll enter the draft or return and he'll "talk to the coaches and program first." He finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Potential Returners or Transfers
Naas Cunningham
The freshman was one of Alabama’s two players to redshirt during the 2024-25 season. His height helps him shoot over defenders, but weight was a question mark as Oats believed there was a lack of aggressiveness before the season. That said, Oats pointed out before the season that "There's days that he looks like he should be in the NBA but he just has to be a little more consistent."
Mouhamed Dioubate
No one on Alabama won the Hard Hat more times this season than forward Mouhamed Dioubate. According to Oats, earlier in the season, the Crimson Tide's top bench frontcourt member was the only player in Division I who had 110 rebounds in less than 310 minutes. In just 16 minutes per game, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds (1.9 offensive), 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Aden Holloway
The sophomore guard transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn this past offseason knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
Houston Mallette
The graduate guard initially joined Cunningham as the other Alabama redshirt, but that changed once guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. ruptured his Achilles on Nov. 30. Mallette filled Wrightsell's spot on the roster, but was back on the redshirt after six games due to lingering knee injuries.
Derrion Reid
The McDonald's All-American dealt with a hamstring injury for a good chunk of the season as the freshman missed 13 total games. Reid aims for to utilize his renowned athleticism and defense a bit more ahead of his sophomore year as he averaged 6.0 points in 14 minutes per game this season.
Jarin Stevenson
Stevenson was the most brought-up name when Oats and the Crimson Tide were asked before the season started who was the most improved player. While he had seven games of 10-plus points this season, he only averaged 5.4. Nevertheless, the sophomore was the age of a freshman this season as he re-classed prior to 2023-24, meaning he has plenty more time to develop.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
As previously stated, Wrightsell ruptured his Achilles early in the season and unofficially received a medical redshirt. The graduate guard started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success.
Incoming Transfers
N/A
Assistants on the Move
Ryan Pannone
On March 29, Alabama basketball assistant Ryan Pannone was finalizing a deal to become the head coach at Arkansas State. Pannone will be replacing former Oats assistant Bryan Hodgson, who took the head coaching job at South Florida.
Incoming Assistants
N/A
The 2025 Recruiting Class
Amari Allen
Amari Allen, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound elite wing talent in the 2025 class, announced on Nov. 13 that he officially signed with Alabama, becoming the first member of the class to do so. Allen is the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, and the 13th ranked small forward in the nation.
"Amari is an elite wing that has the ability to play multiple positions due to his size, IQ and high skill level," Oats said in a press release. "Over the summer Amari proved to be an efficient scorer, shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line and is a great fit for our style of play, in a modern era of college basketball."
London Jemison
The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder out of St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. committed to the Crimson Tide on Sept. 22. At the time of his commitment, he was ranked as the consensus No. 38 prospect in the nation, the No. 9 power forward and the top-ranked player in the state of Connecticut, per On3 Recruiting.
"London is a combination of great size at 6'8" and his IQ for the game is elite," Oats said in the press release. "Throughout our time recruiting London, he possessed one of the best shot charts we have ever seen. His talent and size aside, he is known as a proven winner and fits the mold of how we are trying to play."
Davion Hannah
Consensus 4-star shooting guard Davion Hannah from the Link Academy in Branson, Mo., announced his commitment to Alabama on Nov. 15. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder transferred to Link Academy in June of ahead of his senior season of basketball.
"Davion possesses elite athleticism that is showcased in the open court and has great size, giving him the chance to play a multitude of positions," Oats said in the press release. "At 6'6" with a 6'10" wingspan, he fits the mold of how we are trying to play just like the other guys we have brought in."