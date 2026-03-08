Alabama Sends Out Seniors in Style with Dominant Win over Auburn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama played spoiler to Auburn's senior night in the 2025 regular season finale, and the Tigers were unable to return the favor inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night.

The No. 16 Crimson Tide sent its three seniors out in stile for the regular season finale with a 96-84 win over Auburn to complete the season sweep over the Tigers. The game wasn't even as close as the final score showed. With the win, Alabama also secured the 2-seed in the SEC tournament.

All three of Alabama's senior honorees–– Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson–– started their collegiate careers at another school but are ending them with the Crimson Tide. They were honored with a pregame ceremony just minutes prior to the Tide leading Auburn from buzzer to buzzer.

"They’ve been everything," Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. said about the seniors. "The two years I’ve been here, Houston Mallette and Latrell, those guys being every day in the morning and working. They come before anybody else gets here. Seeing those guys in the training room, working on their bodies, a lot of young guys picked up on that real quickly. Everybody just started trying to do the right thing like that, being able to just come in and work every day, just having a great mindset.

"Houston Mallette’s probably one of the best teammates I’ve ever played with. His energy never changes. He can uplift the room real fast with a lot of people, so that’s a great thing just to see those guys play their last game here and get it out with a win.”

None of the seniors had standout individual performances statistically. Mallette did not score, and Wrightsell did not make a 3-pointer in his final performance inside Coleman Coliseum and scored eight points, but the two both led the team in rebounding with seven boards apiece. Williamson scored his first field goal since the Texas game on Jan. 10

It was fitting for this senior class that it wasn't about individual accolades but making sure the Crimson Tide picked up a win. Alabama head coach Nat Oats made sure to give each senior a shoutout during his opening statement in the postgame press conference.

"Great to get a win on Senior Night," Oats said. Three of the best seniors, as far as culture wise goes. Houston Mallette, very disappointed— I was very disappointed he didn’t score on Senior Night. He doesn’t really care, and to me, that’s why he’s so great… He didn’t care. I cared. He just cared we won. He ended up winning the hard hat, had the most blue collar points, played super hard, about the right stuff. Wrightsell’s come on great. He didn’t score it as well as he has been tonight. Noah’s been great with his attitude, whatever we need from him. So those three guys get a win on Senior Night. I couldn’t be happier for those three.”

Williamson has a 2-0 record against Auburn in his lone season at Alabama. Mallette is 3-1, and Wrightsell is 4-2 against Auburn over the last three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Now, Alabama will try to send its seniors out on a magical run through the postseason, starting with the SEC tournament on Friday.