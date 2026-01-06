Alabama's Spot in KenPom, NET Rankings, Bracketology Entering Vanderbilt Game

Alabama men's basketball ranks No. 13 in the AP Top 25 after finishing nonconference play with an 10-3 record and also a 1-0 start to SEC play following a home win over Kentucky.

While the AP Top 25 utilizes numerous factors to determine its weekly list, there are a few more ranking systems that include the Crimson Tide. Perhaps three of the most notable are KenPom ratings, ESPN's Joe Lunardi's Bracketology and NET rankings.

The Crimson Tide took down the Wildcats 89-74, and ahead of Alabama's road matchup against No. 11 Vanderbilt, Lunardi believes that the Crimson Tide will be the 3-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament.

Lunardi's East Region

1-seed UConn vs. 16-seed Georgia Southern

8-seed Auburn vs. 9-seed UCLA

5-seed Kansas vs. 12-seed Liberty

4-seed Illinois vs. 13-seed UNC Wilmington

6-seed Villanova vs. 11-seed NC State

3-seed Alabama vs. 14-seed Long Island

7-seed SMU vs. 10-seed Saint Louis

2-seed Purdue vs. 15-seed Vermont

Like Bracketology, KenPom's ratings are fluid and can change very quickly, as they're designed to be purely predictive. The purpose of this system is to show how strong a team would be if it played tonight, independent of injuries or emotional factors. Alabama enters the Vanderbilt matchup at No. 14, with an offensive ranking of No. 2, a defensive ranking of No. 70 and the Crimson Tide is No. 13 in the nation in adjusted tempo.

KenPom

(Rank, Team, Offensive Rating, Defensive Rating)

Michigan, O-Rating: 5th, D-Rating: 1st Arizona, O-Rating: 9th, D-Rating: 4th Iowa State, O-Rating: 7th, D-Rating: 5th Purdue, O-Rating: 1st, D-Rating: 15th Gonzaga, O-Rating: 8th, D-Rating: 10th Vanderbilt, O-Rating: 6th, D-Rating: 14th Connecticut, O-Rating: 26th, D-Rating: 3rd Illinois, O-Rating: 3rd, D-Rating: 21st Duke, O-Rating: 10th, D-Rating: 16th BYU, O-Rating: 11th, D-Rating: 18th Houston, O-Rating: 21st, D-Rating: 8th Michigan State, O-Rating: 61st, D-Rating: 2nd Louisville, O-Rating: 4th, D-Rating: 44th Alabama, O-Rating: 2nd, D-Rating: 70th Florida, O-Rating: 34th, D-Rating: 11th Tennessee, O-Rating: 41st, D-Rating: 12th Iowa, O-Rating: 22nd, D-Rating: 19th Kansas, O-Rating: 54th, D-Rating: 7th Nebraska, O-Rating: 47th, D-Rating: 17th Texas Tech, O-Rating: 13th, D-Rating: 51st Virginia, O-Rating: 17th, D-Rating: 39th Villanova, O-Rating: 29th, D-Rating: 25th Arkansas, O-Rating: 18th, D-Rating: 46th Kentucky, O-Rating: 37th, D-Rating: 27th St. John's, O-Rating: 46th, D-Rating: 23rd

The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings reward teams for beating quality opponents, especially on the road. It measures efficiency based on strength of opponent and location across all games played. It also uses a quadrant system based on the aforementioned factors along with opponent NET rankings:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Alabama has a NET ranking of 13th, as it is 2-3 against quad 1 teams, 3-0 against quad 2 teams, 4-0 against quad 3 teams and 2-0 against quad 4 teams.

NET Rankings

(Rank, Team, Record in Quads 1-4)

Michigan: 4-0 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4 Arizona: 4-0 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 1-0, Q3, 7-0 Q4 Iowa State: 3-0 Q1, 3-0, Q2, 1-0 Q3, 7-0, Q4 Gonzaga: 3-1 Q1, 3-0, Q2, 5-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Vanderbilt: 4-0 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Purdue: 4-1 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Duke: 4-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 UConn: 4-1 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 BYU: 4-1 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Illinois: 3-3 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 0-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Nebraska: 4-0 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Michigan State: 4-2 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Alabama: 2-3 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4 Iowa: 0-2 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 Louisville: 2-3 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 1-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Houston: 2-1 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Kansas: 2-4 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4 Villanova: 2-2 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Texas Tech: 2-3 Q1, 1-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4 Utah State: 0-0 Q1, 2-1 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4 Georgia: 0-1 Q1, 3-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 8-0 Q4 North Carolina: 3-2 Q1, 0-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 SMU: 1-2 Q1, 4-0, 2-0, 5-0 Saint Mary's: 0-2 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 6-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4 Virginia: 2-2 Q1, 2-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4

