Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls After Beating Yale, Kentucky

After eight weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against Yale and Kentucky as the No. 14 team in the AP Top 25 and the No. 15 team in the Coaches Poll.

Following the holiday break from Dec. 22-28, the Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs 102-78 in Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 29, and it also beat the Wildcats 89-74 at home this past Saturday in the SEC opener.

These 15-plus-point victories helped move Alabama up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

This story will be updated with the full rankings from the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Alabama joined a small handful of SEC programs to take down the Wildcats four consecutive times. Aden Holloway scored 26 points. Labaron Philon Jr. also shined with 13 points in the second half alone — ending Kentucky's comeback effort down the stretch. Other standout performances from the Crimson Tide include 14 points from Houston Mallette, 11 points and nine rebounds from Amari Allen and a season-high 10 points from Noah Williamson.

Alabama set new season highs in made three-pointers (22) and offensive rebounds (21) against Yale. Holloway led all scorers with 26 points and dished seven assists. Allen and Taylor Bol Bowen tied for the Alabama lead with nine rebounds. The Crimson Tide finished the contest with five players in double figures (Allen, Holloway, Houston Mallette, Jalil Bethea and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.).

Alabama aims to build off its four-game win streak with a road victory against Vanderbilt on Wednesday evening. The 14-0 Commodores are one of six teams in college basketball that remain undefeated. It's Vanderbilt's best start since 2007-08 (16-0), and the Commodores weren't even ranked in the AP Top 25 until the third week of the season.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan (24), 13-0, 768 Arizona (7), 14-0, 749 Iowa State, 14-0, 703 UConn, 14-1, 666 Purdue, 13-1, 624 Duke, 13-1, 616 Houston, 13-1, 584 Gonzaga, 16-1, 565 BYU, 13-1, 527 Vanderbilt, 14-0, 488 Nebraska, 14-0, 473 Alabama, 11-3, 403 Michigan State, 12-2, 400 Texas Tech, 11-3, 345 Arkansas, 11-3, 334 Illinois, 11-3, 294 North Carolina, 13-2, 250 Louisville, 11-3, 232 Iowa, 12-2, 211 Georgia, 13-1, 164 Kansas, 10-4, 131 Tennessee, 10-4, 123 Virginia, 12-2, 120 Villanova, 12-2, 70 SMU, 12-2, 42

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Florida; No. 25 St. John's;

Others Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Utah State 34; Clemson 29; Florida 21; Saint Mary's 17; Seton Hall 13; Saint Louis 11; Indiana 10; St. John's 4; Missouri 3; Miami (OH) 3; Kentucky 3; California 2; USC 1; Oklahoma State 1.

Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Arizona loss): No. 16 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (USF win, Kennesaw State win): No. 14 in AP Poll, No. 15 in Coaches Poll

After Week 8 (Holidays break): No. 15 in Coaches Poll (AP Top 25 not released during break)

After Week 9 (Yale win, Kentucky win): No. 13 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

Read More: