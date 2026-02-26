Alabama Ties Season-High in This Stat During Blowout Win Over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 17 Alabama tied its season-high for 3-pointers with 22 during Wednesday night's 100-75 blowout home win over Mississippi State.

Its the same amount as the 102-78 home victory over Yale on Dec. 28. Alabama has hit around this number a handful of times, as it tallied 23 against LSU in 2021, and in addition to the Yale game, it hit 22 against Auburn in 2020 and also 22 against Mississippi State last season. The 23 against LSU is the most in an intra-SEC game in league history.

Alabama's 22 threes against Mississippi State on Wednesday were just three away from its 25 during the 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 win over BYU. It's worth mentioning that that was the March Madness record as well. The Tide's shooting performance was near par with the NCAA Division I record. Troy hit 28 on 74 attempts during a 148-132 loss to George Mason in 1994.

"I thought the first half was the best basketball we've played all year," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said during the postgame press conference. "The ball was moving. It was crisp. [Aden] Holloway and [Latrell] Wrightsell did a really good job of taking care of it. Amari [Allen] was hitting threes. As a team we shot it well."

Alabama forward Amari Allen got the 3-point onslaught going, as he went 5 for 5 from deep in the first half. Everyone knew this night would be special for the freshman after he hit what was then a new career-high four shots from downtown midway through the opening period.

"He's had the green light all year," Oats said. "I guess we moved the ball better tonight and he got in a rhythm."

It appeared that the season-high was very possible to break early on, as the Crimson Tide closed the first half shooting 16 of 27 from deep, which translates to an absurd 59 percent. Eight of the 10 players who saw action in the initial frame hit a 3-pointer, as in addition to Allen's 6-for-6 start, guard Aden Holloway went 5-for-9. Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette plus London Jemison each had a pair, while Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell each tallied one.

Nevertheless, Alabama's heater turned cold during the second half. Mississippi State adjusted defensively and the Tide shot 6 of 23 (26 percent) from behind the arc. But the damage and margin on the scoreboard.

"I didn't like the way we moved the ball in the second half," Oats said. "Score 63 when the ball moves, I'm not sure why you go away from that. I thought we took too many off-the-dribble threes early. It was like, 'OK, we had 16, now we're trying to chase some kind of record or something.' Then we couldn't get the right threes.

"When the ball was moving and we got the blender threes, that's when we were hitting them. It would've been nice if Amari would've got a lot more than two [attempts]. I think we needed to do a better job of moving the ball in the second half for him to get it on a night that he was shooting it like he was."

