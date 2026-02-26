Live Updates for No. 17 Alabama Basketball's Home Game Against Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 17 Alabama basketball welcomes Mississippi State into Coleman Coliseum for the second to last home game of the year. The Crimson Tide enter on a six-game winning streak and beat the Bulldogs by 15 points in Starkville last month, but winning won't be easy as Alabama will be without star guard Labaron Philon for the midweek contest after getting banged up last week against Arkansas.

Live Updates (Refresh Your Browser for Latest Updates):

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

Alabama:

Mississippi State:

Alabama Final Availability Report (Feb. 25):

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Labaron Philon — Out

Mississippi State Final Availability Report (Feb. 25):

Jayden Epps — Game Time Decision

How to Watch: No. 17 Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Who: Mississippi State (13-14, 5-9 SEC) at No. 17 Alabama (20-7, 10-4 SEC)

What: Alabama's 15th game of SEC Play (eighth at home)

When: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 81 (Alabama), Channel 386 (Mississippi State)

Series: Alabama leads 138-77, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 6, 1913. The Crimson Tide is 86-15 at home against the Bulldogs.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 18 Alabama dominated Mississippi State 97-82 on the road on Jan. 13, but that final score doesn't frame the entire story. The Crimson Tide, which only had eight scholarship players available due to various injuries, found itself trailing 29-15 with less than eight minutes to go in the first half. However, Alabama went on a 21-5 run to close out the half and came out strong out of the break as well. The Tide tallied 82 points in the final 28 minutes, as Labaron Philon and Aiden Sherrell logged career-highs in points with 32 and 22, respectively. Additionally, freshman Amari Allen recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Last time out, Alabama: The then-No. 25 Crimson Tide took down LSU 90-83 on the road on Feb. 21, Feb. 18 It was Alabama's sixth consecutive win, and gave head coach Nate Oats his fourth straight season with at least 20 victories. Aden Holloway led the way with 17 points and put up what head coach Nate Oats called the guard's best game "on the defensive end all year." Amari Allen and London Jemison were also big down the stretch as they finished the game with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Aiden Sherrell had 12 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs fell to South Carolina 97-89 on the road on Feb. 21. The Gamecocks held a 7-point lead at halftime, and they were able to neutralize Mississippi State's comeback effort by going bucket-for-bucket. MSU guard Josh Hubbard, who enters the Alabama game second in the SEC in scoring, finished with 13 points on 4 of 20 from the field. Four other Bulldogs finished in double figures, including a 15-point, 10-rebound performance by Quincy Ballard, but it wasn't enough.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.3 on 50.3 FG%) *THIRD IN SEC*

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.6, including 1.7 offensive) *FIFTH IN SEC*

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.0 with 2.7 turnovers) *FOURTH IN SEC*

Mississippi State Stat Leaders