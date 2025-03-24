Alabama Women's Basketball Squanders Second Half Lead, Falls in Double-Overtime in NCAA Tournament
The Alabama women's basketball team had a clear goal last Sunday when the NCAA Tournament selection committee decided its resume wasn't good enough to host the first two rounds, get back home.
The Crimson Tide women's team hadn't made the Sweet 16 since 1998 and getting back to Alabama to play in front of their home fans in Birmingham meant winning two games in three days, including defeating 4-seed Maryland on their home floor. It wasn't meant to be for head coach Kristy Curry's squad as 5-seed Alabama lost to 4-seed Maryland in College Park 111-108 in double overtime.
The Maryland Terrapins took a 31-21 lead with 7:38 in the second quarter as the home team attempted to control the contest. However, Alabama responded by closing the half on a 20-8 run to take a two-point lead into the locker room.
Alabama kept pouring it on to open the second half, finding a 14-3 run in the middle of the third quarter to take a nine-point lead into the final frame. Maryland never rolled over for the Crimson Tide tying the game from the free throw line with one minute remaining.
Sarah Ashlee Barker kept pressure on the home team hitting a 3-point shot from the wing with 37 seconds remaining but Maryland's Sarah Te-Biasu answered with one of her one with 12 seconds left. Unfortunately for Alabama, Karly Weathers missed a jump shot at the buzzer to win, sending the programs into overtime.
Maryland jumped into control quickly in the extra frame and held a three-point lead into the last seconds but Barker drew a foul and hit all three free throws to send the game into a second extra frame. Barker set a program record, scoring 45 points, while adding eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Alabama, playing without Zaay Green and Aaliyah Nye who fouled out, ran out of gas in double overtime as the Terrapins rode the momentum of the late comeback in front of its home crowd to advance to the Sweet 16. Te-Biasu stroked a 3-point shot to give Maryland a four-point lead with 35 seconds left. Barker made two more layups sandwiched between Terrapin's free throws, but Diana Collins missed her 3-point attempt to end Alabama's season.
Essence Cody chipped in with 18 points for Alabama adding five rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Green and Nye each scored 11 before fouling out in regulation.
Shyanne Sellers led Maryland with 28 points, scoring nine points in both the overtimes but it was Te-Biasu and her timely sharpshooting that made the difference with 26 points, 15 of which coming in the fourth quarter or later.
Maryland overcame a 17 point third quarter lead to advance into the Sweet 16 and send the Crimson Tide home in the second round for the second straight season.