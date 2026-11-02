Amari Allen is in Labaron Philon’s Spot. Can He Avoid His Fate?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Labaron Philon Jr. should have been a lottery pick.

Between his elite offensive production, improved three-point efficiency, playmaking, and penchant for clutch moments, he had it all. But on draft day, the 20-year-old Philon, viewed as a potential top-14 pick, slipped to No. 22, where he was finally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers.

There were reports that his 176-pound frame and durability concerns were the reason for his slide, but Alabama head coach Nate Oats offered up a different theory.

"I love Labaron, but personally felt like his defense took a step backwards from his freshman year," Oats said. "He knew he had to guard his freshman year, and he did. He showed he was capable of it, and for whatever reason, we just couldn't quite get him to do exactly what he needed. And I think honestly, when it got down to it in the draft, I think that was part of the reason he slipped a little bit. Like, you know, we were hoping he'd go a little higher. We tell these guys, when these NBA teams get down in the spring, and they do deep dives on you, they're going to look at everything."

Oats made it clear multiple times over the course of last season that he was dissatisfied with Philon's defense. The sophomore never truly put it together on that end of the floor last year, the only blemish on what was an otherwise spectacular campaign.

Philon's fall is a cautionary tale of sorts for Amari Allen, who finds himself in a near-identical spot to the one Philon was in a year ago. Both players averaged double figures as freshmen while drawing consistent praise for their defensive efforts, and both passed up on likely late-first or early-second round selections to return for sophomore seasons in which they would be the focal points of Alabama's offenses.

It all paid off for Philon on that end, as he averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 assists on 50.1/39.9/79.8 shooting splits, doubling his scoring. As Allen prepares for what should be a similar leap, Oats' message is clear: do not let the defensive effort slip.

"Amari is one of those guys that's so competitive that he's going to play both sides of the ball really well," Oats said. "He's in the gym working as hard as anybody. He's as competitive as anybody. So if he can stay with the right mindset and the right attitude, just outwork everybody and play harder than everybody and be more competitive than them, I think he makes a huge jump during the course of the year."

A part of the reason Allen opted to return was his height. Listed at 6-foot-8 by Alabama last season, he measured in at 6-foot-5 1/4 at the combine, and is now listed at 6-foot-6 by the Crimson Tide. Teams made it clear that he needs to demonstrate an ability to facilitate and play as a guard, while taking a step forward from beyond the arc.

What they did not give him notes on was his defense. Allen was a primary on-ball defender, and he was one of the team's best rebounders. The added size on the roster and the addition of a potential lockdown perimeter defender in Jaxon Richardson reduces the "need" for Allen to be the same defensive player he was last season.

Allen's defensive motor was one of the main reasons he earned such a big role last year, and now that he has established himself, his spot is guaranteed with or without it. This creates a trap that players often fall into. Allen could have a great offensive season, take all the necessary steps forward, help lead the Crimson Tide to continued success, and still fail to reap the benefits in the draft.

Scouts are looking for any reason not to draft players, and Philon gave them one last year. Can Allen avoid doing the same?

"The goal is to get him in the lottery, and I think he's got a chance," Oats said. "I think some people have him as a top-ten pick. He hasn't shown that he's, you know, weak-minded or low in character to where he lets that stuff get to his head."

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