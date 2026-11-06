Arkansas State at No. 20 Alabama Basketball: Game Central Rundown

No. 20 Alabama basketball turns the page to its second game of the regular season against Arkansas State.

Nate Oats is quite familiar with Arkansas State's head coach, as Ryan Pannone served as an assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Alabama led the country in points per game during both years of Pannone's tenure. The Tide also had the most possessions per game in 2024-25, giving it the title of the fastest-paced program in college basketball. Pannone's first season at UA was the Final Four campaign.

Oats has been looking forward to going head-to-head with Pannone, as he "watches more video than probably anybody I know." Oats has faced three former assistants, including Bryan Hodgson twice, and holds a 4-0 record against them.

Here's all the info you need for Alabama's second game of the season.

Latest Injury News for Arkansas State at Alabama

Oats said on Thursday "we're looking to have a full roster," against Arkansas State. No one is out with an injury. He mentioned that Anderson Diaz had a good practice today and doesn't see a minutes restriction happening for Cole Cloer.

Alabama will be without Aden Holloway, who is suspended for the first two regular-season games. He will be available for the Crimson Tide's next contest against Oakland on Nov. 9.

Arkansas State at Alabama Game Information

Who: Arkansas State (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at No. 20 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 4-0 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 11, 1969.

Officials: Don Daily, Rob Rorke, Mike Wallace

Last Meeting: Alabama beat Arkansas State 88-79 at home on Nov. 8, 2024, in a sloppy battle. Mark Sears led the Tide in points with 19, but he finished 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 of 5 from downtown, with an 11 of 16 performance from the charity stripe. The Tide and the Red Wolves combined for a whopping 80 free-throw attempts. Alabama also struggled from deep, shooting 6-for-31, but its efforts on the inside led to double-digit points by Labaron Philon, Derrion Reid, Jarin Stevenson, Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi.

How to Watch, Listen to Arkansas State at Alabama

TV: SECN+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 81

Betting Odds for Arkansas State at Alabama

Spread: Alabama -25.5

Over/Under: 177.5 points

This will be updated throughout the game

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Arkansas State at Alabama

"Look, we've got a five-game home stand, and we need Crimson Chaos, but we need everybody else, not just them," Oats said on Thursday. We need the student section completely full on Friday night, and then we need everybody else that's got tickets to make sure that they're using the tickets, whether they're coming or they're sending somebody in their place. But we need people in the stands, and we're going to have a long stretch where we're not at home."x

How will a healthy Alabama roster mesh together? Unlike against Sam Houston, Oats didn't mention a minutes restriction for anyone, as 11 players are expected to play a good chunk of minutes.

Can Alabama's defense thrive again? Alabama forced Sam Houston to turn the ball over 23 times, the most takeaways by UA since 2012. Of course, it'll be very difficult for the Crimson Tide to replicate that again this season, but can it come close and showcase intensity for 40 minutes?

Rebound. Rebound. Rebound. Adding all this size in the offseason helped a little during the exhibitions, but "rebounding still isn't fixed," Alabama wasn't exactly stellar on the glass either against Sam Houston.

Starting lineups for Arkansas State at Alabama will be posted shortly before tipoff

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