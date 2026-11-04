How to Watch Arkansas State at No. 20 Alabama Basketball

Alabama basketball is 1-0 in the 2026-27 season, as it turns the page to a home matchup against Arkansas State on Nov. 6.

Ryan Pannone, the head coach of the Red Wolves, was an assistant under Nate Oats during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. Alabama led the country in points per game during both years of Pannone's tenure. The Tide also had the most possessions per game in 2024-25, giving it the title of the fastest-paced program in college basketball. Pannone's first season at UA was the Final Four campaign.

Pannone arrived at Arkansas State last season, filling the role of Bryan Hodgson — another member of Oats' coaching tree — who took the South Florida job. Hodgson is now in his first year as Providence's head coach. Pannone and Arkansas State finished with a 20-12 record in 2025-26.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's second game of the 2026-27 season.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Toledo

Who: Toledo (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) at No. 20 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SECN+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 81

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 4-0 with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 11, 1969.

Last Meeting: Alabama beat Arkansas State 88-79 at home on Nov. 8, 2024, in a sloppy battle. Mark Sears led the Tide in points with 19, but he finished 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 of 5 from downtown, with an 11 of 16 performance from the charity stripe. The Tide and the Red Wolves combined for a whopping 80 free-throw attempts. Alabama also struggled from deep, shooting 6-for-31, but its efforts on the inside led to double-digit points by Labaron Philon, Derrion Reid, Jarin Stevenson, Grant Nelson and Clifford Omoruyi.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised past Sam Houston 96-74 at home in its season opener on Nov. 3. Alabama forced Sam Houston to turn the ball over 23 times, the most takeaways by UA since 2012. Oats wasn't too pleased with his team's performance in the first half, but the Tide came out of the break on a 16-2 run and never looked back. It was a balanced scoring night for the Tide with seven players scoring 8 points or more. Returning sophomore London Jemison and Boise State transfer Drew Fielder led the charge with 15 points apiece.

Last Time Out, Arkansas State: The Red Wolves outlasted Toledo 71-70 in the MAC-SBC Challenge. Tameron Ferguson, who led all scorers with 20 points (8 of 10 shooting), hit the go-ahead free throw with four seconds remaining in regulation. Layne Taylor (13 points), Aaron McGee (11) and Jordan Pyke (11) also tallied double figures, with Pyke also adding nine rebounds off the bench.

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