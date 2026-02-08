BamaCentral Courtside after Alabama's 96-92 Win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.–– It wasn't always the prettiest game, but Alabama basketball made the plays it needed to down the stretch to pick up a second straight road win over Auburn with a 96-92 victory over the Tigers inside Neville Arena on Saturday afternoon.

"Always good to get a win in here," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "We've got to give Auburn a ton of credit. They came ready to play. I thought they were better than us, especially early in the game. We were fortunate to only be down four at the half... A lot of plays on both ends of the ball from our guys, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness with adversity."

Oats is now 8-5 against Auburn in his tenure at Alabama and has four wins inside Neville Arena.

The Crimson Tide erased a 10-point deficit in the first half to pick up the road win. After Alabama trailed for almost all of the first half, freshman London Jemison went on a personal 7-0 run to tie the game at 54-54 with 14:06 to go. It ended up being an 11-0 run overall that gave the Tide its first lead since early in the game.

From that point on, Alabama was pretty much in control. Auburn only re-took the lead one time.

Alabama had four players finish in double figures. Labaron Philon Jr. once again led the Crimson Tide in scoring with 25 points. Freshman Amari Allen had his best scoring performance since Jan. 7 with 17 points against the Tigers. Former Auburn player Aden Holloway had 15 points as part of a late spurt, and Charles Bediako was a perfect 5 for 5 from the floor and had 12 points.

"I thought those last two minutes of the first half when we gave up three 3s was a huge momentum swing in the game because that gave them the confidence that they needed to know that they could knock down those shots," Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said. "It carried over into the second half."

Next up for the Crimson Tide is an easier stretch against two teams below .500 and in the bottom half of the SEC. Alabama (16-7, 6-4 SEC) will play at Ole Miss (11-12, 3-7 SEC) on Wednesday and host South Carolina (11-13, 2-9 SEC) next Saturday on Feb. 14.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Hunter De Siver and Katie Windham share their final thoughts and takeaways Neville Arena after the Crimson Tide's 96-92 win at Auburn.

