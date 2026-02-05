BamaCentral Courtside after Alabama's 100-97 Win over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Rylan Griffen's 3-pointer at the buzzer clanked off the front of the rim, and Alabama basketball picked up a much-needed win in front of the Coleman Coliseum crowd with a 100-97 win over league-leading Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

Alabama was coming off an "embarrassing" loss at Florida on Sunday where the Crimson Tide got dominated in every category, including the final score of 100-77 loss.

"We needed to win in a bad way," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game. "I told these guys coming in that just because–– and I thought we got our mind right since Sunday, because Sunday was a disaster, one of the most embarrassing games I've ever been involved with in my life, to be honest with our effort, our turnovers, our focus... terrible. And I thought we did get our mind rights... But I told them before the game, just because you have your mind right doesn't mean everything's going to go well. We're going to still face some adversity."

And Alabama did face some adversity against the Aggies whether it was their relentless full-court press, foul trouble in the second half, Oats' technical foul or lingering injury issues. This time though, the Crimson Tide responded and overcame.

After turning it over 18 times against Florida, Alabama only turned it over six times against an A&M team that's one of the best in the country at turning people over. The Aggies' full court press didn't create many issues for the Tide.

"They pressed the whole game, but I feel like we were prepared coming in," Alabama freshman Amari Allen said after the game. "We had two good practices coming into this game, and we were really focused on that press, so I feel like it didn't give us an problems, for real."

Alabama played a limited rotation of eight players, and every guard that play finished in double figures. Aden Holloway led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists while Labaron Philon Jr. added on 17 points. Graduate guards Houston Mallette and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. both made four 3-pointers in the win.

The Crimson Tide improves to 15-7 (5-4 SEC) and moves back above .500 with an important road rivalry game coming up this weekend at Auburn on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral writers Hunter De Siver and Katie Windham share their final thoughts and takeaways from the court at Coleman Coliseum after the Crimson Tide's win.

Read more on BamaCentral: