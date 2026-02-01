Alabama Dominated by Florida for Fifth Straight Time

Facing a double digit deficit at halftime, it took Alabama more than five minutes into the second half to score any points against Florida on the way to a blowout loss, and that pretty much sums up what the Crimson Tide's last five meetings with the Gators have been like.

There was a looming sense of deja vu during Sunday's matchup in Gainesville as No. 19 Florida destroyed No. 23 Alabama 100-77 on the way to a fifth straight win over Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide. The average margin of defeat during that stretch is 16.4 points.

Last five MBB games between Alabama and Florida

Date Score 2/1/26 100-77, Florida 3/15/25 104-82, Florida 3/5/25 99-94, Florida 3/15/24 102-88, Florida 3/5/24 105-87, Florida

Oats prides his whole philsophy on toughness, effort and a blue-collar mentality that leads to strong defense. Florida has scored at least 100 points in four of the five wins during the streak. The only reason the score was even as close as it was on Sunday was becuase Alabama made 14 3-pointers.

Once again, Florida (16-6, 7-2 SEC) dominated Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC) on both ends of the floor. The Crimson Tide had one of its lowest scoring outputs of the season and gave up over 90 points for just the seventh time this year. Florida's post players made things way too difficult for Alabama's bigs to get anything going in the paint. Florida outscored Alabama in the paint 72-26.

The most glaring issue of the game was turnovers. Alabama turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 25 Florida points off turnovers. Alabama likes to get the ball out quickly and score in transition, but all the turnovers didn't allow for that paired with the Tide's inability to turn the Gators over.

Florida had just two turnovers, and Alabama did not score any points off turnovers.

Alabama led Florida 22-20 with just under nine minutes to go in the first half. The Gators closed the laf on a 26-14 run and then opened the second half with 12 unanswered points. Slow starts to the second half have been a consistent issue for the Tide this season, and another slow one on Sunday pretty much put the game out of reach.

Florida had five players finish in double figures while Alabama struggled to find any consistent offensive production. Aden Holloway led the way for the Tide with 19 points.

Things don't get any easier for Alabama as the Texas A&M Aggies (17-4), who lead the SEC with a 7-1 record in league play, come to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. tip inside Coleman Coliseum.

This story will be updated with quotes and video.

