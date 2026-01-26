Nate Oats Updates Status of Two Starters Before Missouri Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama basketball's injury situation continues to be a season-long issue as the Crimson Tide was without two of its top-three leading scorers for Saturday's home loss to Tennessee.

Guards Aden Holloway and Amari Allen were ruled out last game for injuries sustained in the Oklahoma game on Jan. 17. Holloway has been dealing with a lingering wrist injury this season and was seen with a brace on his wrist. He has missed four total games this season.

Head coach Nate Oats did not disclose Allen's injury, but he has missed two games this season during his freshman campaign. After the Tennessee game, Oats said he doesn't expect the injuries for either Holloway or Allen to be long term as the Tide prepares to face Missouri on Tuesday.

"We need to get healthy, that's apparent," Oats said after Monday's practice. "Holloway was able to practice today, provided there's no setbacks, I anticipate him playing tomorrow. Amari did not practice, so I guess he's doubtful, but we'll see what he feels like in the morning. So that's the injury status."

Holloway's absence was sorely missed, especially on offense in the loss to Tennessee. He trails only Labaron Philon Jr. in scoring at 17.7 points per game. He's also the Tide's best 3-point shooter at 46.2 percent on the season. Alabama made a season-low six 3-pointers against the Volunteers.

Allen is Alabama's leading rebounder as a true freshman at 7.8 rebounds per game while also averaging 11.7 points per game. Alabama already has three players out indefinitely: forward Keitenn Bristow, guard Davion Hannah and center Collins Onyejika.

"We can't sit around here waiting to get healthy to play good basketball, we have to play great basketball with who's available to play," Oats said.

The official SEC availability report will be released Monday night.

The Crimson Tide (13-6, 3-3 SEC) dropped to No. 23 in the latest polls and will face Missouri (13-6, 4-3 SEC) on Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Read more on BamaCentral: