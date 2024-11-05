BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 110, UNC Asheville 54
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— UNC Asheville coach Mike Morrell put it best after his team lost to Alabama 110-54 on Monday night.
"They're good enough to win a national championship from what I've seen," Morrell said. "Obvioulsy they Final Four appearance was no fluke. They've probably gotten better."
The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide (1-0) jumped out to an early lead over the Bulldogs (0-1) and never trailed. UNC Asheville managed to keep it within 21 points for most of the first 24 minutes, but starting at the 14:57 mark of the second half, Alabama went on a 25-7 run to go up by 40 points.
Alabama closed out the game on 15-0 run over the final five minutes, and walk-on Max Sscharnowski got in on the scoring action.
Oats' squad had seven different players finish in double figures including Mark Sears (20 points), Clifford Omoruyi (16 points) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (13 points.) No player played more than 24 minutes, which helped keeps guys fresh for future games while also allowing some guys like Grant Nelson to slowly work their way back from injury.
The Rutgers transfer Omoruyi was impressive in his Alabama debut with 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one block in less than 19 minutes of playing time.
The Crimson Tide will be back in action at Coleman Coliseum on Friday night at 7 p.m. against Arkansas State, who is coached by former Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson.
