BamaCentral Courtside From Alabama's Dominant Win Over Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 23 Alabama men's basketball dominated Missouri 90-64 at home on Tuesday night.

This was a much-needed win for the Crimson Tide as it dropped the previous two home games against unranked Texas and unranked Tennessee. UA entered this game 3-3 in SEC play, which ranked ninth in the conference standings.

"We were 3-3. Nobody walked in here signed up to be .500 in SEC play," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "That's not the program they walked into. Everybody needed a wake-up call, including myself. We spent a lot more time on our preparation."

Alabama led 24-21 at around the midway point of the first half, but the Crimson Tide proceeded to go on an 18-8 run and never looked back. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the way offensively, as he tallied 21 points on a career-high 7-for-10 from downtown. Defensively, UA allowed its fewest points to a Power Four opponent this season, including just 11 for Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell, who had 31 in last year's meeting.

Alabama center Charles Bediako, who has been the biggest story in college basketball over the last week due to his eligibility case, made a big difference in this one. He was announced a starter alongside Aiden Sherrell in the frontcourt, and Bediako finished with 14 points and six rebounds. That scoring total is tied for his second-most in an Alabama uniform.

"We needed to earn the win before the game started," Oats said. "I don't feel like we've been doing that in the past. Tonight we earned this win before the game started. So we keep our guys locked in, mentally focused in video, monitors and prep like we had going to this, that's going to be the key. It's going to take some leadership from the guys."

So, as SEC play continues, how does Alabama maintain this mindset?

"So our older veteran guys, Houston [Mallette], Wrightsell, Labaron [Philon] is extremely smart, need to lead this group," Oats said. "I thought he was better going into this game. [Charles] Bediako brings a veteran presence. Honestly, he walked in and knew the game plan, even the Tennessee one. I mean, literally, like two days he had it down. Thought he was great tonight.

"I think the leadership's got to continue to step up and make sure guys are really focused and locked into preparation. Then you've got to have an intensity and an effort in the game to do it."

