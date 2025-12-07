BamaCentral Courtside From Alabama's 97-55 Win Over UTSA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After making his Alabama debut in the midweek win over Clemson, Jalil Bethea followed it by erupting for 21 points in Sunday’s 97-55 victory over American Athletic Conference opponent UTSA, a matchup the Crimson Tide controlled from the opening tip and never allowed to tighten.

The Roadrunners, who entered the matchup ranked No. 267 on KenPom, never mounted much resistance. Bethea set the tone early with 16 first-half points, while Labaron Philon added 10 before the break and continued his strong stretch with a 20-point performance.

Freshman forward London Jemison matched Philon with 20 points of his own, including a pair of 3-pointers that helped blow open the game. Fourteen of his 20 came in the second half, marking his fourth straight outing in double figures.

Alabama also dominated the glass, outrebounding UTSA 57–41. Aiden Sherrell led the way with 11 rebounds, and freshman Amari Allen added 10. The Crimson Tide held possessions as well, committing only five turnovers; the second-fewest in the Nate Oats era (four vs. Creighton in 2023).

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who had not played since sustaining an injury during the Players Era Festival, returned to action and finished with 10 points in 21 minutes.

Even with Wrightsell back, Alabama remained shorthanded. Taylor Bol Bowen was a late scratch with what Oats called “back spasms,” while Aden Holloway missed his second straight game due to a wrist injury. Bethea said he’s eager to see what Alabama’s offense looks like when the backcourt is finally at full strength.

"It's gonna be like childhood days, back on the playground,” Bethea said. “Everyone can do whatever they want."

Alabama also had room to extend its rotation. Preston Murphy Jr. checked in during the first half, and forward Jacob Martin entered in the final two minutes — delivering an emphatic dunk that brought the crowd to its feet and sent the Crimson Tide bench spilling onto the baseline in celebration.

Oats said the moment meant a lot to Martin and the team.

"Jacob decided he wanted to come to school here no matter what. He loves Alabama,” Oats said. “It was great to hear the student section chanting for him. … It was cool he got the dunk. Happy for him."

