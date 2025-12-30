BamaCentral Courtside from Alabama's Dominant 102-78 Win Over Yale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Nate Oats called Yale the best team in the Ivy League, and Bulldogs coach James Jones said the Crimson Tide is not a great rebounding team, but neither of those things mattered in No. 14 Alabama's 102-78 victory against the Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide (10-3) set new season highs in made three-pointers (22) and offensive rebounds (21), leading by as many as 35 points without Labaron Philon, London Jemison and Davion Hannah. Junior Aden Holloway led all scorers with 26 points, adding seven assists. He had faced Yale before as a member of the Auburn Tigers during his freshman season, when the Bulldogs upset the Tigers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I gotta be honest, that definitely crossed my mind," Holloway said after Monday's game, in which he made five shots from beyond the arc. "I actually lowkey had the worst game of my career that game, so that was definitely [crossing] my mind. I was glad we was able to come out with the dub today, for sure."

Yale (11-2) matched Alabama's 47 points in the second half after trailing by 24 at the break. Jones said his team looked like its rhythm was off due to a long break between games (the Bulldogs last played Dec. 10 prior to Monday) and was disappointed by his team's effort on the glass throughout the game. Alabama won the rebounding battle 46-38.

"I think they made a conscious effort to send four guys to the offensive glass," Jones said. "They did a really good job at doing that, and the positioning that they had offensively led to a lot of good spots for them to rebound, and it was a very physical game. There were not a lot of over-the-backs that were called, and a lot of pushing that wasn't called, and that's the result."

Amari Allen and Taylor Bol Bowen tied for the Alabama lead with nine rebounds. Allen almost had a double-double, finishing the game at 15 points. The Crimson Tide finished the contest with five players in double figures (Allen, Holloway, Houston Mallette, Jalil Bethea and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.) in its last matchup before meeting Kentucky on Jan. 3 to start SEC action.

"I think Yale's the best mid-major team in the country," Oats, who was pleased with his team's ball movement and wanted to see more defensive intensity, said. "All in all, really good win going into conference play."

