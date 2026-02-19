Views From Alabama's Double OT Win over Arkansas: Photo Gallery
The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide beat the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks 117-115 in a 50 minute double over-time matchup on Wednesday night. The Hard Hat Award Winner for the night was Aiden Sherrell, with a double-double, scoring a career high 26 points with13 rebounds.
Labaron Philon Jr also scored a career high of 35 points, surpassing Brandon Miller in single-season games scoring 20+ points. The game was sealed by a Houston Mallette three-pointer with less than a minute to go in the second overtime and an Arkansas miss. The Crimson Tide is now 19-7 overall and 9-4 in conference play on a five game win streak.
"That was a fun game for you guys?" Alabama head coach Nate Oats said to open his press conference. "I'm sure the fans enjoyed that, at least our fans. A lot to learn, but it's great to learn from a win. This was big, we're currently tied with them in the conference and this is the only time we play them, so we get the tiebreaker. So a big win as far as that goes. Now we just have five games left and we got to try and get our guys back healthy. We got a whole lot more depth.
"We told these guys, they don't have much depth. We need to crack them. We didn't crack them in the first half. Credit to them. They kind of cracked us to be honest with you. But, we were able to kind of crack them there in the middle of the second half, and then it's a dog fight from there. Holloway made some big free throws in plays late. Houston Mallette didn't score in regulation, and hits a huge three in the first overtime and hits a huge three in the second overtime that essentially sealed it to go to four points."
Check out 20 pictures from the Tide's win:
1. Houston Mallette Celebrates with Students
2. Aiden Sherrell Dunks the Ball
3. Labaron Philon Jr Gets Animated
4. Amari Allen Sinks a Shot
5. Aden Holloway Drives to the Basket
6. Latrell Wrightsell Jr Stares Down Arkansas
7. Labaron Philon Jr Shoots for Three
8. Amari Allen on Defense
9. Aiden Sherrell Gets a Rebound
10. Nate Oats Gets Animated
11. London Jemison Dunks Early in the Game
12. Labaron Philon Jr Drives to the Basket
13. Houston Mallette Sinks a Needed Three
14. Amari Allen Makes a Defensive Play
15. Labaron Philon Jr Gets Set on Defense
16. Aiden Sherrell Enters the Court
17. Latrell Wrightsell Jr at the Top of the Key
18. Labaron Philon Jr Looks for a Play
19. Alabama Student Section Support
20. London Jemison for Three
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."