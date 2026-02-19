Views From Alabama's Double OT Win over Arkansas: Photo Gallery

The No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide beat the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks 117-115 in a 50 minute double over-time matchup on Wednesday night. The Hard Hat Award Winner for the night was Aiden Sherrell, with a double-double, scoring a career high 26 points with13 rebounds.

Labaron Philon Jr also scored a career high of 35 points, surpassing Brandon Miller in single-season games scoring 20+ points. The game was sealed by a Houston Mallette three-pointer with less than a minute to go in the second overtime and an Arkansas miss. The Crimson Tide is now 19-7 overall and 9-4 in conference play on a five game win streak.

"That was a fun game for you guys?" Alabama head coach Nate Oats said to open his press conference. "I'm sure the fans enjoyed that, at least our fans. A lot to learn, but it's great to learn from a win. This was big, we're currently tied with them in the conference and this is the only time we play them, so we get the tiebreaker. So a big win as far as that goes. Now we just have five games left and we got to try and get our guys back healthy. We got a whole lot more depth.

"We told these guys, they don't have much depth. We need to crack them. We didn't crack them in the first half. Credit to them. They kind of cracked us to be honest with you. But, we were able to kind of crack them there in the middle of the second half, and then it's a dog fight from there. Holloway made some big free throws in plays late. Houston Mallette didn't score in regulation, and hits a huge three in the first overtime and hits a huge three in the second overtime that essentially sealed it to go to four points."

Check out 20 pictures from the Tide's win:

1. Houston Mallette Celebrates with Students

Alabama guard Houston Mallette celebrates the win over Arkansas with the students on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Aiden Sherrell Dunks the Ball

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell dunks the ball in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Labaron Philon Jr Gets Animated

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr celebrates in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Amari Allen Sinks a Shot

Alabama forward Amari Allen shoots in the first half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Aden Holloway Drives to the Basket

Alabama guard Aden Holloway drives in the first half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Latrell Wrightsell Jr Stares Down Arkansas

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr stares down Arkansas in the second half of the game on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Labaron Philon Jr Shoots for Three

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr sinks a three in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Amari Allen on Defense

Alabama forward Amari Allen goes up with an Arkansas player in the second half of the game on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Aiden Sherrell Gets a Rebound

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell gets a defensive rebound in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Nate Oats Gets Animated

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated with the referee's in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. London Jemison Dunks Early in the Game

Alabama forward London Jemison dunks the ball in the first half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Labaron Philon Jr Drives to the Basket

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr drives in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Houston Mallette Sinks a Needed Three

Alabama guard Houston Mallette sinks a three late in second overtime against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Amari Allen Makes a Defensive Play

Alabama forward Amari Allen tips a shot in the first half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Labaron Philon Jr Gets Set on Defense

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr stares down Arkansas in the second half of the game on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Aiden Sherrell Enters the Court

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell enters the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Latrell Wrightsell Jr at the Top of the Key

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr dribbles the ball in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Labaron Philon Jr Looks for a Play

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. fights defenders in the first half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Alabama Student Section Support

The Alabama student section holds up twos for free throws in the second half of the game against Arkansas on Feb. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. London Jemison for Three