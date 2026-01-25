Charles Bediako's Return Not Enough to Prevent Fifth Consecutive Loss to Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama basketball pushed the eligibility envelope this week as the program welcomed forward Charles Bediako back to Tuscaloosa after spending the last three seasons in the G-League. Bediako's return to Coleman Coliseum came in the middle of a rivalry game against a struggling Tennessee Volunteers squad that's had the Crimson Tide's number.

Bediako didn't start the contest, but electrified the home crowd within seconds of stepping on the court. The senior set a screen, rolled to the rim, caught an open inbounds pass, and finished with a two-hand flush for an emphatic return to college basketball.

The senior ended the night third on the team in scoring with 13 points, secured three rebounds, and managed two blocks and two steals on the defensive end, but it wasn't enough to overcome the loss of starters Aden Holloway and Amari Allen.

The former G-Leaguer's return was a lightning rod throughout the college basketball world. He scored eight of his 13 points dunking the basketball, but his three rebound performance left the program wanting more as the Tennessee Volunteers out rebounded the Crimson Tide by 11 in the second half to take a 79-73 victory, earning their fifth straight win over Alabama.

"I thought it was good," Nate Oats said on Bediako's return. "I thought he meshed well with our guys early. I thought Labaron [Philon] found him on some lobs. He got the dunk to start for his first bucket; it was great. He had that little slip on the underneath out of bounds, for a guy that's only been here a few days to fit in with the team. He hadn't actually played with these guys, even though he had been in our system before. I thought he was good. He almost led us in blue-collar points. He's got to get a few more rebounds for us. He knows it. He was telling me that in the first half when he came out. The guys all loved him. He's a great teammate. He's going to help us moving forward. We've just got to get him to rebound the ball a little bit better, particularly on the defensive end."

Bediako was quick to credit his strong relationship with Oats, the familiarity with the system and the enthusiastic fan base for making his decision to return to Tuscaloosa an easy one. The Coleman Coliseum crowd went crazy for the seven-footer throughout the evening, but left disappointed after another loss to Tennessee.

"Just the relationship I had with Oats and just this university as a whole, everybody's great," Bediako said. "When I first committed here, I came here, and it felt like home. The fans were amazing, the staff, everybody trusted and believed in me. They play me to my strengths and help me be the best I can be. Obviously, when that opportunity came, it just felt right and I was ready to come back."

Bediako's next challenge comes on Tuesday as the Crimson Tide forward tries to win his court case and remain eligible for the remainder of the season. The senior didn't exude any concern for the upcoming hearing, but instead said he was focused on the game against Missouri that same evening.

"Everybody's just been so welcoming since I've been back here," Bediako said. "None of us are going to let this one game define us and the rest of our season. I'm the new addition, so I'm going to continue to get better with these guys and as a whole. We're really good. We've just got to put the pieces together. We'll be ready for the next game."