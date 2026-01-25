Why Aden Holloway, Amari Allen Did Not Play in Alabama's Loss to Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a roughly one week without a game, Alabama basketball had extra time to heal up before Saturday's home game against Tennessee.

But Friday night's initial availability report had other plans, as in addition to long-term absentees Keitenn Bristow (leg), Davion Hannah (medical condition) and Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), starters Aden Holloway and Amari Allen were listed as questionable.

Holloway and Allen were downgraded to out two hours before tipoff. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats didn't mention them when discussing injuries during Friday's press conference, and he answered the mystery after Alabama's 79-73 loss to the Vols.

“They both got injured in the Oklahoma game, and I was really hoping they’d both play, as was Clarke [Holter], our trainer, tonight, and they just didn’t come around as quick as we’d have liked,” Oats said. “They’re doing everything they can, Clarke’s doing everything he can.

“Neither one of them are supposed to be considered long-term, so I would hope — I certainly think that they’ll play [on Tuesday against Missouri]. But I thought they were gonna play tonight, to be honest with you.”

Holloway's 17.7 points per game is the sixth-most in the SEC and only trails superstar sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr. for the team lead.

Including Saturday, Philon has scored 20-plus points in 13 games this season, and while he's continued to thrive, Holloway has burst onto the scene. Holloway, who served the sixth man role last year, is up to seven contests of 20-plus points.

"I mean, he's super skilled," Oats said of Holloway on Jan. 9. "We've been trying to get him more aggressive. Never turn down an open three. We want him to play way more aggressive with the ball in his hands, getting downhill, making reads in pick-and-rolls.

"I think Aden and Labaron should both be there on the 20-point market, depending on how other teams guard them. If they really want to key on and making sure they don't score, the two of them are both capable of getting 10 assists. If they're going to play off and really lock into them, then they can go for 30, easy."

Allen averages the Crimson Tide's third-most points (11.7), assists (3.4) and blocks (0.9), the second-most steals (1.1) and the most rebounds (7.8) this season.

Allen was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, following his efforts during the comeback road wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma. It was the third time that he's taken home the honor this season.

Allen averaged 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over the course of these two victories. Allen, who is now up to four double-doubles this season, is the first UA freshman to grab 10 or more rebounds in multiple games since Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller during the 2022-23 season.

Philon won the SEC Freshman of the Week award three times last season, and still with a few weeks remaining, Allen has matched that.

