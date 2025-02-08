ESPN Announces Iron Bowl of Basketball For College GameDay Destination
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team is currently ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 as the program is as healthy as its ever been. Head coach Nate Oats has his program in contention for his third regular season SEC championship as the Crimson Tide sit's just one game out of first place. The team in front of them? Alabama's chief rival and No. 1 team in the nation the Auburn Tigers.
ESPN's College GameDay ended its Saturday broadcast by announcing the spectacle will descend on Tuscaloosa next weekend to feature the Iron Bowl of basketball between the two rivals. The trip will be the second time the TV show will come to Tuscaloosa for basketball in two seasons after previously never choosing the Crimson Tide as hosts.
Alabama welcomed College GameDay last season for a home clash against the Tennessee Volunteers, unfortunately, the Crimson Tide came up short, losing 81-74.
The Crimson Tide's won 13 of it's last 14 games while the Auburn Tigers have won 14 straight as the two schools have shown to be among the nation's best this season. The matchup features two of the best players in the SEC in Alabama's Mark Sears and Auburn's Johni Boome and with the additional stakes factored in it makes one of the most anticipated Iron Bowls of Basketball in recent memory.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers are set to tip off in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., ESPN's College GameDay airs from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. CT leading into the first window of basketball games on ESPN.