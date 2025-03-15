Florida Destroys Alabama in SEC Tournament Semifinal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.––The Florida Gators might just be the best team in college basketball. After a closely-contested first half, 2-seed Florida blew 3-seed Alabama out of the water in the second half with a104-82 victory to secure a spot in the SEC Tournament finals, ending the Crimson Tide's run in Nashville.
The first half was about as back-and-forth as a game can be with 12 ties and 10 lead changes. The momentum completely flipped in the second half when Chris Youngblood was called for a flagrant foul with 18:15 to go. Florida led 50-48 at the time of the foul.
The Gators made both free throws, scored on the extra possession as part of a 17-2 run that put Florida up double digits at the first media timeout of the second half. Everything spiraled from there for the Crimson Tide.
After the big run, Alabama was never in the game again. It didn't help that Alabama was without Grant Nelson for the entire second half as Nelson led the team in scoring at the break and was matching the physicality of Florida's bigs down low.
Alabama's starting guards Mark Sears and Labaron Philon both struggled shooting from the floor, and the offense was out of rhythm in the second half with their struggles and without Nelson. It was just the fourth time all season Sears didn't finish in double figures.
Saturday's game was very similar to the first matchup between the two teams a few weeks ago with a tight game in the first half before Florida pulled away in the second half. The Gators have now beaten Alabama four straight times scoring over 100 points three of the four matchups.
Alabama will now await its NCAA Tournament fate with the selection show Sunday at 5 p.m. CT.
