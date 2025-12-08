Where Alabama Basketball Ranks in Polls Before Facing Arizona

After four weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered the SEC/ACC Challenge placed No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide outlasted Clemson 90-84 at home on Dec. 3. Alabama blew a 19-point lead and the Tigers even took the lead at one point, but UA locked in down the stretch. UA followed the victory with a dominant 97-55 home win over UTSA on Dec. 7.

Following these triumphs, Alabama remained at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll on Monday.

Coaches Poll

(Ranking, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

Michigan Arizona Duke Iowa State UConn Purdue Gonzaga Houston Michigan State BYU Louisville Alabama Illinois Vanderbilt North Carolina Texas Tech Arkansas Florida Kansas Tennessee St. John's Nebraska Iowa Auburn Virginia

Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Kentucky; No. 19 Indiana.

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 52; UCLA 35; Oklahoma State 33; Wisconsin 32; USC 20; Seton Hall 16; Indiana 16; Kentucky 14; SMU 11; Missouri 7; Clemson 7; Ohio State 6; Georgia 5; Miami (FL) 4; LSU 4; Utah State 3; Yale 2; California 1; Baylor 1.

Against Clemson, Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. tied a career high with 29 points and freshman wing Amari Allen had a 20-point double-double. Additionally, forward Aiden Sherrell also had a career night on the boards with 10 rebounds and blocked eight shots.

Against UTSA, Alabama guard Jalil Bethea led the way with 21 points in his first game with impactful minutes this season. The Miami transfer missed the first seven games after suffering a foot injury during a practice in mid-September. Additionally, Philon and freshman London Jemison each scored 20 points.

Alabama now turns the page to its next game against No. 2 Arizona in the C.M. Newton Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Ala. This is a return neutral-site game from the 2023-24 season when these two programs played in Phoenix. Arizona won that contest 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023.

Alabama Basketball's 2025 Season in the Polls:

Preseason: No. 15 in AP Poll, No. 16 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (North Dakota win, St. John's win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Purdue loss): No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Illinois win): No. 8 in AP Poll, No. 9 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (Gonzaga loss, UNLV win, Maryland win): No. 12 in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Clemson win, UTSA win): No. ? in AP Poll, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

