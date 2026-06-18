Former Alabama Guard Mikhail Torrance Passes Away at 37

Former Alabama basketball guard Mikhail Torrance has passed away, the University announced on Thursday. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

The former Mary G. Montgomery High School basketball standout played for the Crimson Tide for four seasons between 2006-10. After his college years, he played professional basketball in Turkey, Canada, Finland, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico from 2011-15.

His best season at Alabama was his last, as in 2009-10, Torrance averaged 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks en route to a spot on the All-SEC Second Team. This was the first year under head coach Anthony Grant, as Torrance's prior three seasons were led by Mark Gottfried.

Torrance wasn't selected in the 2010 NBA Draft, as a heart condition played a role in the league's teams passing on him. Later that same year, he collapsed during a workout and his brain was deprived of oxygen for over 10 minutes, per The Birmingham News. As previously stated it is not known if his heart played a role in his death.

After his basketball career came to a close, Torrance worked a variety of jobs. He was an assistant basketball coach at Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama, a basketball referee for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, a realty assistant turned specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and had also spent the last year as a real estate agent.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Wallace Gilberry, who shared UA as a student for two years with Torrance, reacted on FaceBook to the news of his friend's death.

"Get your rest," Gilberry wrote. "You were one smooth dude with a lot of talent, but more than that, you were just a genuinely good person. I’ll never understand how God picks and chooses, but He took a good one today."

Mikhail Torrance at Alabama

2006-07 : 21 games (no starts), 11.7 minutes, 3.0 points (.390/.200/.857 splits), 1.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks

: 21 games (no starts), 11.7 minutes, 3.0 points (.390/.200/.857 splits), 1.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.1 blocks 2007-08 : 30 games (three starts), 12.2 minutes, 3.3 points (.457/.174/.778), 0.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.4 rebounds, 0.0 blocks

: 30 games (three starts), 12.2 minutes, 3.3 points (.457/.174/.778), 0.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.4 rebounds, 0.0 blocks 2008-09 : 28 games (15 starts), 21.5 minutes, 10.0 points (.441/.319/.884), 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.1 blocks

: 28 games (15 starts), 21.5 minutes, 10.0 points (.441/.319/.884), 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.1 blocks 2009-10: 32 games (28 starts), 32.6 minutes, 15.6 points (.470/.358/.865 – best free-throw percentage in the SEC), 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks

This story will be updated.

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