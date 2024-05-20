Former Alabama Standout Brandon Miller Named to NBA All-Rookie First Team
Former Alabama standout forward Brandon Miller was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team on Monday, per Shams Charania.
2023-24 NBA All-Rookie Teams:
- First team: Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Brandin Podziemski
- Second team: Dereck Lively II, GG Jackson II, Keyonte George, Amen Thompson, Cason Wallace
The Charlotte Hornets forward finished his rookie campaign averaging 17.3 points on 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from downtown. The second overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft also collected 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Miller was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month three times and received the third-most votes for the highly regarded Rookie of the Year (Wilt Chamberlain Trophy) award.
Miller is the highest-drafted Crimson Tide player since the 1995 draft, when forward Antonio McDyess was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Clippers. Miller is Alabama's first All-Rookie performer since Collin Sexton in 2018 and the premier All-Rookie First Team member since McDyess.
A 5-star recruit headlining a star-studded recruiting class out of high school, Miller was the leader on an all-time Alabama team that won the SEC regular season championship, SEC Tournament championship and made the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.
The Antioch, Tennessee native averaged 18.8 points per game, leading the SEC, and added 8.2 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Miller's incredible numbers earned him a plethora of awards and recognitions by season's end, including First Team All-SEC, SEC Freshman of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and Second Team
All-American status.
Miller is one of eight Crimson Tide products in the NBA and one of three starters, including the aforementioned Sexton and New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones.