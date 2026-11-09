'Holloway's Changed:' Embattled Alabama Star Primed for Return

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Eight months after his season came crashing down and his future was thrown into jeopardy, Aden Holloway is set to make his season debut for Alabama basketball on Monday night against Oakland.

The star guard was arrested days before the start of the NCAA Tournament and faced felony charges of first-degree marijuana possession, among other charges. He completed Tuscaloosa County's Second Chance Program and was welcomed back into the program, with a suspension for Alabama's three exhibitions and first two regular-season games.

Head coach Nate Oats is thrilled for the senior's return, both for his on-court skills and the leadership he will provide.

"I think he's going to be one of (our leaders)," Oats said of Holloway. "Nobody probably would have said that these last two years, but I think he's been a leader here really since he got back with us this summer."

Last year, Alabama had no shortage of leadership. Houston Mallette and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. brought years of NCAA experience and strong Christian backgrounds to the locker room, and Labaron Philon Jr. was a magnetic personality as the star point guard. This year, Holloway is the only player in the rotation with more than one year in Tuscaloosa and is someone Oats believes has experienced rapid, legitimate growth over the offseason.

"Holloway's changed. I can't wait for you guys to see him as a person, talk to him," Oats said. "Sometimes adversity sets you up to be much better in life moving forward. I think when you see Aden Holloway and what he's about, how he talks to you, how he talks to his teammates, how he plays the game of basketball, sometimes how you handle some adversity in life shows a lot more about you and your character than what maybe got you into the adversity in the first place."

Holloway was the Crimson Tide's second leading scorer behind Philon last season, averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. He was a Third Team All-SEC selection and enters this year on the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Watch List alongside Amari Allen. The two are expected to be one of the best duos in the SEC and the nation for the Crimson Tide this winter.

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