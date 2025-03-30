How Alabama Players Want the 2024-25 Crimson Tide to be Remembered
NEWARK, N.J. –– 2-seed Alabama men's basketball fell to 1-seed Duke 85-65 in the Elite Eight on Saturday night. This loss ended the Crimson Tide's season.
Following its first-ever Final Four appearance last season, Alabama entered 2024-25 as the No. 2 team in the AP Preseason Poll––its highest-ever initial placement. The Crimson Tide ended nonconference play with an 11-2 record, including wins over three teams who were ranked at the time.
Practically every team was competitive against one another throughout SEC play as 12 of Alabama's 18 games were against an opponent who was ranked at the time. The Crimson Tide finished this crucial portion of the schedule with a 13-5 record.
The Crimson Tide has been through many ups and downs this season, as it had the toughest strength of schedule in the country, but it also led the nation in points per game.
Now that Alabama's history-filled season has come to a close, how do the players want the 2024-25 Crimson Tide to be remembered?
Mark Sears
"(Long pause before answering) Just the brotherhood. This a team years down the road that you'll be able to a brother. That relationship we built on and off the court, especially the past two weeks, we really bonded together. Just knowing that you've got somebody in your corner and they're always going to be there for you no matter what."
Grant Nelson
"I mean, how hard we worked, how much 'Mudita' we showed on the court. I think it showed tonight that we didn't give up. That was a big thing for us this year. We're not going to give up at the end of games. I'm thankful for that. I'm glad we've got guys who are going to come in and play for each other."
Labaron Philon
"As one of the best Alabama teams in history. We did a lot of things great, we did a lot of things not great, but we always kept our heads up. I've never seen anybody just go at another teammate or anything crazy like that. We all loved each other. It was all love and it's always going to be that."
Aden Holloway
"Just how connected we were. How hard we worked, we go hard every single day, man. I would just say how hard we go and like, I'm going to miss it. (Holloway shakes his head) I don't even really know what to say."
Derrion Reid
"(Long pause before answering) Just the group of guys we have, honestly. I really don't see a group like this, honestly. Just the personalities, the way we bonded as a team on and off the court. Just the chemistry and the character on our team."
Based on these answers, Alabama's team chemistry has been off the charts throughout the season. It's a big part of why the Tide advanced so far into the tournament.
Alabama's team will look a bit different next season as players are bound to transfer, enter the NBA Draft and some are just simply out of eligibility. But for this group, it won't be "goodbye," it'll be "so long for a while."