How Amari Allen Improves Alabama Basketball's Defense Against Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama freshman Amari Allen mad six 3-point shots in the Crimson Tide's latest outing. He led the team with 23 points as Alabama dominated Mississippi State 100-75 on Wednesday and has been on fire for the Crimson Tide from deep, making 43-percent (21-of-48) of his attempts since returning to the lineup from injury.

Allen's offense has been important to the Crimson Tide's seven-game winning streak, but it's his defense Alabama missed most in their 79-73 January loss to the Tennessee Vols. Head coach Nate Oats believes the freshman might give his side a better chance to defend Tennessee freshman superstar Nate Ament.

"On the offensive end with Tennessee, Nate Ament's been really good," Oats said. "I feel like we helped get him going since he scored a season-high 29 on us. He's averaged over 22 since then. We kind of got him going, he's kept going since then. He's super talented. He's good. They run a lot of stuff for him. We've got to be a lot more ready than we were the first time for him, and we've got some options. None of them worked well last game. We didn't have Amari [Allen] or [Aden] Holloway last game. It'll help to have Amari, a little bit more size at the three spot to try to do something with Ament. Whether it's more size, whether it's being more physical without fouling, whether it's doubling him, I don't know. But we can't just sit there and watch him give us 29 like we did last game."

Ament scored a season-high 29 points against Alabama in the January matchup, primarily against Taylor Bol Bowen and Houston Mallette. Bol Bowen missed two games and played in limited minutes in two others in the nine game since that matchup as he battled through injury, but appears healthier than ever. Mallette's given the Crimson Tide consistent effort, but gives up five inches of height to Ament, making the jump shot an attractive option for the 6-foot-10 freshman.

Allen provides the Crimson Tide with enough size and length to give Ament a challenge on the defensive end. He's averaging 1.3 steals since returning from injury and provides Oats with a defensive chess piece to employ different strategies against the scoring machine.

Ament took 17 two-point field goals in Coleman Colesium as he was able to get get to comfortable spots and shot over or fade away from Crimson Tide defenders to make eight shots from midrange. Allen's return will make it more difficult for Ament to get to his favorite spots and he provides the athleticism to challenge his shots at the highest point.