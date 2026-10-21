How to Watch Alabama Basketball Against Auburn in 'The Feud' Exhibition

After outlasting Ole Miss in its second preseason exhibition, Alabama is set to face Auburn in its final scrimmage before the 2026-27 regular season tips off on Thursday night in Birmingham.

The Iron Bowl of Basketball will have a different nickname for this event: The Feud. It is hosted by Knight Eady, the same organization that hosted Ballin in Boutwell last week.

"In the state of Alabama, it doesn't get any better than an Alabama-Auburn game," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said at SEC Tipoff on Oct. 13. "If you haven't got your ticket to the Alabama-Auburn game a week from this Thursday, we'll be right here at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Make sure you get it. It will be great.

"I think having the third exhibition game, opening that up. Huge kudos to Coach Pearl for wanting to get that game on. I think the intensity of that game, the fact that it doesn't count, I don't think anybody in the game is going to realize the record doesn't go on your record. It's going to count in the state of Alabama."

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's Ballin in Boutwell exhibition against Ole Miss.

How to Watch: The Feud

Who: Alabama (2-0 in preseason exhibitions) vs. Auburn (0-1 in preseason exhibitions)

When: Thursday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

Stream: Knight Eady's YouTube channel (Play-By-Play: Karl Ravech, Analysts: Daymeon Fishback and Richard Hendrix

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

All-Time Series: Alabama leads the all-time series against Auburn 103-69, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1924. This includes a current three-game win streak for the Crimson Tide. As previously stated, this game does not count, but the rivals are gridlocked at 12-12 in neutral-site showdowns.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 96-84 in the regular-season finale at home on March 7. The win clinched Alabama the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, as it needed to come out victorious in order to break the tie in the conference standings with Arkansas, which is now the 3-seed. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. scored 21 points each. The duo helped the Crimson Tide get into the lane effectively, as Alabama outscored Auburn in the paint 58-32. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 42-28, including the use of 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide downed Ole Miss 92-84 at the Ballin in Boutwell event in Birmingham on Oct. 15. Despite leading 24-14 on the glass, the 12 turnovers only gave Alabama a 42-39 lead at halftime. But UA came out firing to start the second half and the Rebels had to play catch-up from there. Amari Allen stuffed the stat sheet with team highs in points (19) and assists (5) while also collecting six rebounds. Cole Cloer (18 points), London Jemison (13), Qayden Samuels (12), Jamarion Davis Fleming (12) and Drew Fielder (11) scored double figures, with the last of that bunch also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Last Time Out, Auburn: The Tigers also competed in Boutwell Auditorium on Oct. 15, losing to Florida State 82-71. Tahaad Pettiford put up 20 points, with Adam Olsen (11 points) and Kevin Overton (10) contributing a good bit in the scoring column, but it wasn't enough. That said, Pettiford and Overton combined for 9 of 33 from the field. The Seminoles had four players score between 13 and 19 points, including Marcis Ponder (13 points), who grabbed 21 rebounds (nine offensive) in 25 minutes.

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