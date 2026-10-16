Two Alabama Basketball Transfers Thrive in Preseason Win Over Ole Miss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama forward Drew Fielder couldn't wait to play against another SEC program.

The Boise State transfer recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes of the 92-84 preseason exhibition win over Ole Miss on Thursday night in Boutwell Auditorium.

Fielder's unofficial Crimson Tide debut in last week's scrimmage against Furman didn't go too well, as he fouled out after just 13 minutes on the floor.

"The SEC is a physical game and I was kind of ready for that," Fielder said after the Ole Miss game. "I had a couple of silly [fouls] at Furman, so I really wanted to focus on just playing without fouling — it's as simple as that. Without the hands and staying down. I still had a couple where I jumped and fell out of position.

"I just think it's easier when you're matched physicality-wise, everybody's pumping, the game's a little bit different. No disrespect to Furman, but we were stronger — I feel like I was. It looked like I was fouling, so now I feel like this time they don't look so much like fouls. So it was good. But that was definitely a lesson for us in how SEC games are going to be. They're going to be tough, so we've got to take care of our bodies."

Alabama head coach Nate Oats had Fielder in the starting lineup against Furman, but everyone who started that game, except for Amari Allen, came off the bench against the Rebels. Fielder provided a spark as a reserve, as he swapped spots with Jamarion Davis-Fleming.

Davis-Fleming, a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State, only recorded three games of 10-plus points with the Bulldogs last year, but he reached double figures against Ole Miss well before the midpoint of the second half. Davis-Fleming thrived on both ends of the floor and is someone to keep an eye on during the regular season.

"Oh man, he just does what he does," Fielder said. "He's a soldier-type. He comes in every day and does his job and I just admire guys like that, I appreciate guys like that. He's going to be big for us, too. He's doing a great job and I love to be able to go to battle with a guy like that."

Oats was also pleased with Davis-Fleming's Thursday night outing, as like Fielder, he only converted two field goal attempts against Furman. Getting bigger — not just taller — was among Oats' top priorities in the offseason, and he detailed his vision for the frontcourt led by the transfers.

"I thought [Davis-Fleming] showed some stuff, I think he can be really good for us," Oats said. "He's mobile, he can blitz ball screens, switch them, he can move down the floor. Drew is really good. He had a double-double. Tough, physical. I think the combination of Drew, Brandon — we'll get him in better shape — Jamarion, I think we've got the size inside to kind of help with the rebounding issues that we had last year."

Ole Miss was Alabama's second scrimmage, with the next coming against Auburn in Birmingham on Oct. 22.

Note: Alabama forward Cole Cloer also thrived against Ole Miss with 18 points. He transferred from NC State in the offseason, but he early-enrolled there and redshirted, meaning he's currently a freshman and was not considered a "transfer" for this article.

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