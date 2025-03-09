How to Watch: Alabama Basketball in SEC Tournament
No. 7 Alabama basketball took down No. 1 Auburn on the road 93-91 in overtime via a game-winning buzzer-beater by guard Mark Sears.
This was Alabama's final game of the regular season and Sears ended it on the highest of notes to silence a once-deafening Neville Arena with his floater. The final result also helped the Crimson Tide in terms of postseason status. The win cemented Alabama as the No. 3 seed in the highly anticipated SEC Tournament.
6-seed Kentucky will face the winner of 14-seed Oklahoma vs. 11-seed Georgia and then whoever comes out on top of that game will go head-to-head with the Crimson Tide. If Alabama triumphs, it'll face the winner of 4-seed Florida vs. 15-seed LSU/10-seed Mississippi State/7-seed Missouri.
How to Watch: No. 3 Seed Alabama in the SEC Tournament
Who: 3-seed Alabama (23-7, 12-5 SEC) vs. 6-seed Kentucky (21-10, 10-8 SEC)/11-seed Georgia (20-11, 8-10 SEC)/14-seed Oklahoma (19-12, 6-12 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 8 at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT (25 minutes after Florida's quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m.)
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Last meeting with Kentucky: Then-No. 4 Alabama took down then-No. 17 Kentucky 96-83 at home on Feb. 22 to avoid an unprecedented three-game losing streak. This victory gave the Crimson Tide the season sweep as it defeated the Wildcats on the road in January. The Crimson Tide was down 30-18 after yet another slow start, but after a massive run, Alabama took the lead and never looked back. The Tide's guard trio of Mark Sears (30 points), Aden Holloway (19) and Chris Youngblood (14) led Alabama in this offensive outburst as they scored a combined 63 of the team's 96 total points.
Last meeting with Georgia: The then-No. 4 Crimson Tide dominated Georgia 90-69 at home on Feb. 1. For one of the first times this season, Alabama displayed dominance and superiority on both sides of the floor from practically start to finish. Forward Grant Nelson had himself quite the game as he scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, along with 10 rebounds and five blocks in 26 minutes of action. Fellow Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell tallied eight points with 12 minutes remaining in the first half against Georgia––his most points in a game this season. He finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds and a block, skyrocketing his chances of seeing more time on the floor this season.
Last meeting with Oklahoma: Then-No. 5 Alabama dominated previously undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma 107-79 at home in the SEC opener on Jan. 4. This was the Sooners' first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference and Alabama handed them their first loss in more ways than one. The Tide finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds, seven more than the previous season-high. Guards Labaron Philon, Mark Sears and Aden Holloway plus forwards Grant Nelson and Derrion Reid and center Clifford Omoruyi each tallied double-figures with Sears and Nelson logging double-doubles via assists and rebounds respectively.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.2)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.9)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Oklahoma Stat Leaders
- Points: Jeremiah Fears (16.3)
- Rebounds: Jalon Moore (5.8)
- Assists: Jeremiah Fears (4.2)
Georgia Stat Leaders
- Points: Asa Newell (15.1)
- Rebounds: Asa Newell (6.5)
- Assists: Silas Demary Jr. (3.1)
Kentucky Stat Leaders
- Points: Otega Oweh (16.2)
- Rebounds: Amari Williams (8.7)
- Assists: Lamont Butler (4.4)