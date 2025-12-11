Nate Oats Sends Message to Alabama Fans Before Arizona Game: Roll Call

No. 12 Alabama will play its 10th game of the regular season on Saturday night against No. 1 Arizona in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.

This is far from the first time that Alabama head coachNate Oats has gone head-to-head with the AP No. 1 team, as he's 3-4 since his arrival in 2019. However, despite this high-stakes matchup, as of Wednesday evening, there are still a plethora of seats available in Legacy Arena at BJCC.

"This weekend in Birmingham is a big opportunity for our program," Oats said on Tuesday. "Arizona is coming to town as the No. 1 team in the country, and our guys are excited for the challenge. We need Crimson Tide fans packing Legacy Arena and making it as loud as possible there."

This is a return neutral-site game from the 2023-24 season when these two programs played in Phoenix. Arizona won that contest 87-74 on Dec. 20, 2023. The crowd played a role in the Crimson Tide's loss that evening and Oats reinforced that it's Alabama's turn to do the same to Arizona.

"We play a tough schedule, but the best team we may play is right there in Birmingham," Oats told The Next Round on Wednesday morning. "Arizona is the No. 1 team in the country right now. For all of the fans, when we first got here, the group that helps us put this game on, Knight Eady up there in Birmingham, talked to us about trying to get quality opponents for the game. We've done our job on our end of getting quality opponents for this game.

"I would hope that the basketball fans — Alabama fans in particular, but basketball fans in general in Alabama — appreciate the fact we're bringing [Arizona] in and we get a sellout on Saturday," Oats said. "Because we've done our job in bringing in the best teams in the country to play this game in Birmingham."

Tipoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 13, at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. Oats needs you to come and support Alabama at Legacy Arena, and tickets can be purchased here.

Did You Notice?

Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 14 of the NFL regular season. New York Jets rookie safety Malachi Moore, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy were also among the best Crimson Tide products this past week.

Alabama men's basketball shared a video of guard Jalil Bethea's 21-point performance against UTSA. It was the Miami transfer's first game with impactful minutes after suffering a foot injury before the season.

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor visited the Texas Children's Hospital with his fellow Lombardi Award finalists. This award is given annually to college football's top lineman on either side of the ball, honoring leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field.

Kadyn Proctor with fellow Lombardi finalists at the Texas Children’s Hospital, getting ready to see some patients 🙌@AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/QGO1XQL7yM — Yea Alabama (@yea_ala) December 10, 2025

Alabama women's basketball moved up to 10-0 for the first time in program history following its 79-65 win over Kennesaw State, and the Coaches Poll recently placed the Crimson Tide at No. 25.

Alabama softball is offering sponsorship opportunities ahead of head coach Patrick Murphy's 30th season with the Crimson Tide.

Celebrate 30 years of Alabama Softball at two exclusive events in 2026!



All interest form submissions will be addressed in order of receipt on January 7th, 2026. Please contact our Director of Operations, Jadyn Spencer (jspencer@ia.ua.edu), with any questions regarding the… pic.twitter.com/dgaFLgvCey — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) December 10, 2025

Former Alabama softball pitcher and AUSL Series champion Montana Fouts threw some pitches during the MLB Winter Meetings.

Former Alabama star and AUSL pitcher Montana Fouts threw a bullpen in the media room at the MLB Winter Meetingspic.twitter.com/X9gwAaazTf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 10, 2025

Alabama gymnastics gives a preview of freshman Jasmine Cawley's abilities on floor.

Keep your eyes out for Jazzy! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ybv0ktvKZy — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) December 10, 2025

Alabama rowing signed its newest athlete, Malone Zahler, who is from Dixie Heights High School in Kentucky.

Let’s welcome Malone Zahler to the Tide! pic.twitter.com/EkhpJlzdSu — Alabama Rowing (@AlabamaRow) December 10, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 11, 1971: Among those signing letters-of-intent to play for Alabama were Leroy Cook, a 6-4, 190-pound prospect from Abbeville, and Woodrow Lowe, a 6-1, 185-pound player from Phenix City.

December 11, 1982: Roman Harper was born in Prattville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I feel like a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder, even though we won the national championship. We all want to strive to be the best players at our positions. That’s just the mentality that we have at that school and that program that Coach Saban instilled in us.” Former Alabama guard Chance Warmack

Check out BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham's latest episode of the Crimson Flame Podcast, as she interviews former Alabama gymnast Shea Mahoney Ras!

