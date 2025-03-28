How to Watch NCAA Tournament East Regional Final: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke
Forty minutes and No. 1 Duke stand between Alabama and a return trip to the Final Four. No. 2 Alabama and the Blue Devils will meet in the East Regional Final in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday evening.
Duke is one of the blue bloods of college basketball with 17 Final Four appearances and five national titles. Nate Oats is trying to build Alabama into one of the "new bloods" of the sport with a second straight Final Four appearance and bring Tuscaloosa its first national title.
Alabama and Duke have been two of the best teams in college basketball all season, and only one can move out of the East bracket. It will all be decided Saturday evening.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup:
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke
Who: 2-seed Alabama (28-8) vs. 1-seed Duke (34-3)
When: Saturday, March 29, 7:49 p.m. CT
Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
TV: TBS/TruTV (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink)
Last meeting: The last time Alabama and Duke met on the hardwood was in Madison Square Garden in November 2013 with the Blue Devils winning, 74-64.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide set a new NCAA record for most 3-pointers made in a tournament game with 25 in a dominating 113-88 win over BYU in the Sweet 16. Mark Sears led the way with 10 made 3s and 34 points.
Last time out, Duke: Duke handled business against 4-seed Arizona with a 100-93 victory Thursday night. Cooper Flagg had 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils.
Alabama stat leaders:
- Points: Mark Sears (18.6)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.5)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Duke stat leaders:
- Points: Cooper Flagg (18.7)
- Rebounds: Cooper Flagg (7.5)
- Assists: Cooper Flagg (4.2)