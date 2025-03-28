Bama Central

How to Watch NCAA Tournament East Regional Final: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke

Everything you need to know, including game time and TV information as the Crimson Tide and Blue Devils meet in the Elite 8 for the East Region title.

Katie Windham

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Forty minutes and No. 1 Duke stand between Alabama and a return trip to the Final Four. No. 2 Alabama and the Blue Devils will meet in the East Regional Final in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday evening.

Duke is one of the blue bloods of college basketball with 17 Final Four appearances and five national titles. Nate Oats is trying to build Alabama into one of the "new bloods" of the sport with a second straight Final Four appearance and bring Tuscaloosa its first national title.

Alabama and Duke have been two of the best teams in college basketball all season, and only one can move out of the East bracket. It will all be decided Saturday evening.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup:

How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke

Who: 2-seed Alabama (28-8) vs. 1-seed Duke (34-3)

When: Saturday, March 29, 7:49 p.m. CT

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: TBS/TruTV (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink)

Last meeting: The last time Alabama and Duke met on the hardwood was in Madison Square Garden in November 2013 with the Blue Devils winning, 74-64.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide set a new NCAA record for most 3-pointers made in a tournament game with 25 in a dominating 113-88 win over BYU in the Sweet 16. Mark Sears led the way with 10 made 3s and 34 points.

Last time out, Duke: Duke handled business against 4-seed Arizona with a 100-93 victory Thursday night. Cooper Flagg had 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils.

Alabama stat leaders:

  • Points: Mark Sears (18.6)
  • Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.5)
  • Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)

Duke stat leaders:

  • Points: Cooper Flagg (18.7)
  • Rebounds: Cooper Flagg (7.5)
  • Assists: Cooper Flagg (4.2)

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Basketball