How to Watch No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss in SEC Tournament Quarterfinal

Alabama basketball will no longer be associated with its No. 15 spot in the AP Top 25.

Instead, the Crimson Tide will have "2" next to its name on the scorebug for the weekend, as it's set for the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Crimson Tide obtained the 2-seed after finishing the regular season with a 13-5 record against the conference, which gave UA the double-bye for the first and second rounds of the SEC Tournament.

No. 2 Alabama will face No. 15 Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Head coach Nate Oats is 3-2 in the quarterfinals during his Crimson Tide tenure.

Should the Crimson Tide win, it'll face the winner of 3-seed Arkansas/6-seed Texas A&M/11-seed Oklahoma in the semifinal on Saturday. Should Alabama fall, it will likely be a 4 or 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament come Selection Sunday.

How to Watch: SEC Tournament Quarterfinal

Who: 2-seed Alabama (23-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 15-seed Ole Miss (13-19, 4-14 SEC; 2-0 in SEC Tournament)

What: Alabama's first game in the SEC Tournament

When: Friday, March 13, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190

Series: Alabama leads 126-91, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1921. The Crimson Tide is 8-2 in neutral environments against the Rebels.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide cruised past Ole Miss 93-74 on the road on Feb. 11. Alabama scored a season-low 32 points in the first half on 8 of 31 from the field (26 percent), including 5 of 23 from deep (22 percent). But a switch flipped in the halftime locker room, as the Crimson Tide nearly doubled its scoring output in the second half. Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. only had three points in the first half, but he proceeded to explode for 18 in the second period and finished the game shooting 7 of 13 from deep off the bench. Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell sparked the second-half run, scoring the first seven points by himself before finishing the game with 15.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 96-84 in the regular-season finale at home on March 7. The win clinched Alabama the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, as it needed to come out victorious in order to break the tie in the conference standings with Arkansas, which is now the 3-seed. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. scored 21 points each. The duo helped the Crimson Tide get into the lane effectively, as Alabama outscored Auburn in the paint 58-32. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 42-28, including the use of 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The 15-seed Rebels beat 7-seed Georgia 76-72 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday evening. It was Ole Miss' second upset in as many days, as it took down 10-seed Texas in the first round. The Rebels came out firing and led by 14 at halftime. Nevertheless the Bulldogs found a way to make a comeback via a 20-2 run and even cut the deficit to two points, but no further. AJ Storr (19 points), Malik Dia (17) and Travis Perry (16) combined for 52 points, which accounts for 68 percent of Ole Miss' total.

