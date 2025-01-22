How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. LSU
The Alabama and LSU men's basketball programs came into SEC play with the same record, but they've each had very different results when facing indisputably the nation's best conference this season.
Alabama is 5-1 in SEC play while LSU is 1-4. The Crimson Tide's scoring offense currently ranks No. 1 in the country while LSU is 71st. However, besides a 109-102 triple-overtime win over UCF, the Tigers have yet to allow more than 90 points in a game––Alabama's average score per game. Including the UCF win, LSU has given up more than 80 points just three times.
Alabama will host the Tigers on Saturday evening hoping to avoid a major upset.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU
Who: LSU (12-6, 1-4 SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (16-3, 5-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: SEC Network
Series vs. LSU: The Crimson Tide leads 117-75 with the first matchup occurring on Jan. 14,
1916. Alabama is 74-21 all-time at home against the Tigers and is 9-1 in the last 10 overall matchups.
Last meeting with LSU: The Crimson Tide cruised by LSU 109-92 on the road on Feb. 10, 2024. Alabama's guard duo of Mark Sears and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. stole the show in Baton Rouge as they combined for 44 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Forward Nick Pringle scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting off the bench and guards Rylan Griffen and Aaron Estrada combined for 31 points and 13 assists.
Last time out, Alabama: No. 4 Alabama men's basketball steamrolled Vanderbilt 103-87 on Tuesday evening. The bench duo of guard Aden Holloway and forward Mouhamed Dioubate each scored 22 points while Preseason All-American guard Mark Sears tallied 21 points and seven assists. One of those buckets increased Sears' career point total to 2,500. He's only the 82nd player in Division I history to do so.
Last time out, LSU: The Tigers fell to No. 11 Texas A&M 68-57 on the road on Jan. 18. LSU guard Cam Carter (16 points) was the only member of the team who hit at least four field goals in this defensive battle. The Tigers also committed 18 turnovers.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.7)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.9)
LSU Stat Leaders
- Points: Cam Carter (17.6)
- Rebounds: Corey Chest (6.9)
- Assists: Jordan Sears (2.7)