How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs. No. 17 Kentucky
No. 4 Alabama men's basketball hasn't had the best last few days.
This past Saturday, the Crimson Tide was on the losing end of a historic Iron Bowl of Basketball home game against No. 1 Auburn. On Wednesday night, Alabama lost once again in a road matchup against No. 15 Missouri.
Each of the Tide's final seven matchups of the regular season are against ranked teams and Alabama's already lost the first two. Before this, the last time head coach Nate Oats and company dropped a contest was against then-No. 21 Ole Miss on January 14.
But Alabama followed that home loss to the Rebels with a big-time win over then-No. 8 Kentucky on the road on January 18. This turned into a seven-game win streak and the Crimson Tide aims to end the regular season with a similar number of consecutive victories starting with a rematch with the Wildcats at home on Saturday evening.
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 17 Kentucky
Who: No. 17 Kentucky (18-8, 7-6 SEC) at No. 4 Alabama (21-5, 10-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. CT.
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Series vs. Kentucky: The Crimson Tide trails 114-41 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1923. Alabama is 26-38 all-time at home against Kentucky and is 4-6 in the last 10 overall games.
Last meeting with Kentucky: The Crimson Tide outlasted No. 8 Kentucky 102-97 on Jan. 18. It was the Wildcats' first home loss of the season and Alabama's first win against a top-10 Kentucky team since 2002––the very first year of life for a couple of Alabama players while the rest weren't even born. Alabama's duo 2023-24 Final Four duo of Grant Nelson and Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide to victory. Nelson had 25 points and 11 rebounds while Sears logged 24 points and nine assists. Labaron Philon (15 points), Clifford Omoruyi (12) and Chris Youngblood (10) also scored double figures.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell to No. 15 Missouri 110-98 on the road on Wednesday night. It was the Tigers' most points in an SEC game in program history. Mizzou had a 12-0 lead two minutes into the game and Alabama had to play catch-up throughout the night. Tigers big man Mark Mitchell (31 points) and guard Caleb Grill (25) absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide in its worst defensive performance of the season. Alabama came within six points multiple times in the second half mainly due to the effort of guard Mark Sears' season-high 35 points, but the rest of the team couldn't get it done.
Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats followed a tough loss against Texas with a dominant 82-61 home victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Guard Otega Oweh led Kentucky with team highs in points (20) and rebounds (7), but big man Amari Williams was right there with 17 points, six rebounds and a Wildcats-best four blocks. Guard Koby Brea and forward Andrew Carr also joined the double figures club with 12 and 11 points respectively, which helped Kentucky finish the game shooting 58 percent from the field, 40.7 percent from downtown and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (18.5)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (8.1)
- Assists: Mark Sears (4.8)
Kentucky Stat Leaders
- Points: Otega Oweh (16.2)
- Rebounds: Amari Williams (8.7)
- Assists: Lamont Butler (4.6)