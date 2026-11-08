How to Watch Oakland at No. 20 Alabama Basketball

Alabama basketball is 2-0 in the 2026-27 season, as it turns the page to a home matchup against Oakland on Nov. 9.

The Crimson Tide is set to face Greg Kampe, who has served as the Golden Grizzlies' head coach since 1984. Oakland is 0-3 to start the season after finishing last year 16-16 (12-8 Horizon). Its first three games have been on the road against Stanford, Michigan and UC Santa Barbara.

Here's your viewing guide for Alabama's third game of the 2026-27 season.

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Oakland

Who: Oakland (0-3, 0-0 Horizon) at No. 20 Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SECN+ (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Analyst: Richard Hendrix)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: 230

All-Time Series: Alabama leads 3-0 with the first matchup occurring on Nov. 14, 2011.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide dominated the Golden Grizzlies 86-59 on Nov. 19, 2021. Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly combined for 39 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. Charles Bediako scored 12 points and added three blocks, while J.D. Davison filled the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jamal Cain scored 31 points for Oakland, with the next top scorer contributing eight points.

Last Time Out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide cruised past Arkansas State 101-86 at home on Nov. 6. Things were looking a bit worrisome for Alabama in the first half, but a 14-0 run to close the opening period immediately shut down the idea of an upset, and momentum stayed in the Tide's direction throughout the second half. Amari Allen logged the fifth triple-double in program history, as he helped Alabama grab 25 offensive rebounds — the most in a game under Oats.

Last Time Out, Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies fell to UC Santa Barbara 90-67 on the road on Nov. 7. Nassim Mashhour and Chris Fields Jr. combined for 32 points, with the latter grabbing 11 rebounds, but it was nowhere near enough. The Gauchos shot 51.7 percent from the field and 62.1 percent from behind the arc.

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