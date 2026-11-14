'It's Been a Journey:' Cole Cloer's Misison to Fit in With Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After shooting 4-for-23 over Alabama's first three games, Cole Cloer put it together against Seton Hall.

The North Carolina State transfer hit double figures for the first time this season, scoring 12 points on 3-for-5 shooting while converting five of his six free throws. It was a direct response to the "challenge" that Nate Oats had given him earlier in the week — to lose himself in the game.

"That's like a big emphasis just in everyday things," Cloer said. "Oats has that emphasis instilled in our minds, basically all the time. Kind of just trying to lose yourself in that aspect, and I feel like the game will take care of itself."

Cloer led the team with six rebounds in Alabama's 109-68 win over Oakland on Monday, the first signs of life in an otherwise stale first week of the season. He grabbed five boards against the Pirates, tied for second on the team in a performance that Oats said was a clear step forward.

"Much better," Oats said. "You're not going to make every shot, and your shot-making can't affect your effort on the other end at all. As a matter of fact, if you play harder on the other end, you're probably more likely to make shots in the offense, so I think he's been better with that here lately."

Cloer is still adjusting to Oats' system. The time he missed with a preseason injury didn't help matters, and neither did his slow offensive start. For as much as Oats wants Cloer not to allow his shooting to affect the rest of his game, he did acknowledge the effect that an early made three can have on a player's night.

"You saw the kind of relief on his face when the three finally dropped, which I get," Oats said. "Some are going to go in, some are going to go in. Just pick the right shots. You're a good shooter. Put the time in. Expect everything to go in. But yeah, you could tell he was like pressing a little bit because his shot wasn't falling."

Analysts have already pegged Cloer as a potential NBA Draft pick in just seven months. But that's a very long way from now, and the 20-year-old's current objective is simply to continue to learn how to do the right things in this system and develop as a blue-collar player.

"Basketball is always kind of seen as, like, if you play good, you score really well, or have a lot of assists, or whatever it is," Cloer said. "But trying to figure out, kind of, like what playing good looks like in the eyes of what the team needs, trying to learn that, trying to see what the team needs, see what coach needs, has been a journey."

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