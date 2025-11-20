Keitenn Bristow's Blue-Collar Debut Bolsters Frontcourt in Win Against Illinois
In the first three games of the regular season for Alabama men's basketball, sophomore forward Keitenn Bristow had been absent.
He made his debut at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday and nearly posted a double-double in the No. 11 Crimson Tide's 90-86 triumph over No. 8 Illinois.
"Keitenn's made a huge difference," head coach Nate Oats said after the victory. "He's still not in great shape, you can see, and he had to ask for some breaks, but [he] gives us everything he's got when he's out there. But defensively, rebounding-wise, [is] huge. I think he can make a difference."
Bristow put up 10 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes of action. He appeared in the team's exhibitions before the season, but still hasn't practiced at 100 percent intensity since sustaining an ankle injury prior to the opener against North Dakota on Nov. 3. Oats said the day before the matchup against the Fighting Illini (4-1) that Bristow was a limited participant in practice over the past three days.
Beyond the stat sheet, Bristow played with a level of effort that Oats has come to expect from Crimson Tide players and has wanted to see more of. With the reigning WAC Freshman of the Year back on the floor, perhaps he can contribute to setting the tone in that category (even though the Hard Hat went to freshman guard Amari Allen, who had 11 boards)
"I thought we found something that worked with him. Playing some small-ball five [center]... Thought they got a little bit stagnant when we went to it. We were able to rebound it pretty well. Only lose the glass by two with the size that they had out there with us playing four guards most of the second half, I didn't think was too bad."
Alabama's 40-38 showing on the glass was a marked improvement from the showing put on by the Crimson Tide (3-1) last Thursday against No. 1 Purdue, when the Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 52-28 and the game 87-80. Bristow and Allen combined for half of their squad's rebounds Wednesday.
The frontcourt for Oats' squad has been impacted early with the indefinite unavailability of freshman center Collins Onyejiaka, who has been sidelined because of a medical condition. Bucknell transfer big Noah Williamson played six minutes against the Illini, recording a block but no points or rebounds.
In the past, Alabama has had success under Oats without a true center. The program's first Final Four team two seasons ago accomplished the feat without one, a roster deficiency which was addressed last season by the presence of Clifford Omoruyi. Bristow and sophomore Aiden Sherrell, both forwards, can play that small-ball role if the Crimson Tide wants to go that route.
Against a team as big as Illinois, it may not be an ideal first option, but it worked on Wednesday in Chicago. Alabama has defeated the Fighting Illini for a second season in a row, and it has one of its key transfer pieces from this offseason back in the rotation.
"Difference in the game, in my opinion, was Bristow," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "My hat's off to that kid... Just absolutely dominated the second half with his effort. That young man's been out for a month, and you would never have known it. Was absolutely fabulous."