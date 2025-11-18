Nate Oats Updates Injury Status of Keitenn Bristow Ahead of Illinois Matchup
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball fell to Purdue last week in a matchup mainly determined by the drastic differences in the rebounding battle.
But the Crimson Tide was also shorthanded, as in addition to Jalil Bethea (foot) and Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), Tarleton State transfer forward Keitenn Bristow missed the game due to an ankle injury.
No. 11 Alabama aims to shake off the Purdue loss against No. 8 Illinois in Chicago on Wednesday evening, and Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats shared the latest on Bristow's availability during Tuesday's press conference.
"Keitenn Bristow has practiced in a limited capacity the past three days,” Oats said. “He’ll be a game-time decision.”
Bristow rolled his ankle during practice shortly before the season opener against North Dakota. He is yet to play in the regular season but did earn a good chunk of minutes in the exhibitions against Florida State and Furman. When he faced the Seminoles, Bristow scored 13 points on 6 of 10 from the field, while also contributing six rebounds (three offensive) and two assists in just 19 minutes.
“He’s going to be that blue-collar guy," Oats said after the Florida State game. "Comes in, gets O-boards, makes big plays on defense. Shoot, he was big when we needed to win the game. He was our best big defensively, rebounding-wise, tonight. We’re going to need him to play some small-ball five at times like he did tonight.”
Oats also mentioned that "everybody else should be good to go." This includes freshman guard Davion Hannah, who only played for five minutes against Purdue following a tailbone injury against St. John's.
As previously stated, rebounding struggles were the main takeaway for the Crimson Tide against Purdue. The Boilermakers finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds compared to Alabama's seven, and 52 total boards to the Crimson Tide's 28. Oats admitted a misstep after the game, stating that Hannah should've played more minutes despite the injury.
"He's not 100 percent, but I maybe should have played him more, because he is tough," Oats said. "He can rebound the ball. His tailbone is still not 100 percent, but he could have played more. That's a mistake on my part, to be honest with you."
But now it looks like Hannah will be good to go for Wednesday in Chicago. Hannah had three rebounds in the North Dakota game, five in the Furman exhibition and seven in the Florida State exhibition. He should be able to make an impact in the Crimson Tide's current rebounding priority.