TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 14 Alabama took down Kentucky 89-74 at home on Saturday afternoon.

But not all was perfect in the Crimson Tide's fourth consecutive victory over the Wildcats, as forward Aiden Sherrell limped to the bench a bit past the midway point of the first half and never returned to the floor.

He appeared in the huddle still in uniform as the second half was about to begin, but wasn't there for the brief warmup period out of the locker room. Alabama head coach shared the latest on Sherrell after the game.

“We just didn’t want to risk it,” Oats said during the postgame press conference. “He’s going to get tests tomorrow. It’s his knee, but they don’t think it’s anything serious. We’re thinking he’s going to be able to play against Vandy (on Jan. 7), but we want to make sure he got more tests on an off day tomorrow before we make a decision on his availability moving forward next week.”

Prior to the injury, Sherrell scored three points on 1 of 3 from the field (both misses from deep), logged three rebounds, dished two assists and snatched a block in nine minutes on the floor. Coming into Saturday, Sherrell was averaging 9.2 points on 51.1 percent from the field, 6.2 rebounds, including 2.6 offensively and an SEC-high 2.9 blocks per game.

A minute or two before Sherrell limped to the bench, Alabama forward Amari Allen went down holding his foot/ankle area. Coleman Coliseum went silent as trainer Clarke Holter and head coach Nate Oats went to him before going straight to the locker room. However, he was able to return to the game late in the first half and continued to play in the second period as well.

“Amari was able to play through an ankle sprain," Oats said. "I talked to Dr. Cain after. He’s going to be real sore for a few days. We’ll probably sit him until Vanderbilt, and he’ll be able to go.”

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen was listed as questionable on Friday's initial availability report, and he was a game-time decision two hours before tipoff. He warmed up with the team and was in uniform, but he never entered the game.

“Taylor, Dr. Waldrep came in and did a whole evaluation yesterday on him,” Oats said. “He just wasn’t quite ready but available if needed. And I think the job Noah Williamson did made it so that we could sit Taylor one more game. But he got a big jumpstart on his treatment. He had a sprained ankle in practice a few days ago.”

But before sharing the latest on these injuries, Oats gave a shoutout to his training staff.

"To have the access to be the best doctors in the country at Anders, like we do, it's huge. I mean, we don't win the game without those guys being here."

