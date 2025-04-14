Labaron Philon Makes Decision on Basketball Future
Alabama men's basketball guard Labaron Philon is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Philon also made the announcement on his Instagram.
Philon has become a household name over the course of the season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflect that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft, and now he's officially taken that route. Philon has been listed in mock drafts throughout the season, but these lists do not matter to him.
“I don’t really look into all of that (mock drafts), but I hear about it," Philon told BamaCentral in February. "I just try to keep a humble mentality, keep my head down and keep working.”
The Mobile, Alabama native finished his first year of college basketball averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Philon was asked if he had made his decision immediately following the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight loss to Duke on March 29.
"Really I don't know what I'm going to do right now," Philon said. "I don't know if I'll enter the draft or come back. I've got to talk to the coaches and the program first. I have to put that all together. Before I make a decision, it's going to be me having a conversation with everyone around the program and seeing what's best for me."
"Coach [Nate Oats] did a great job of having me laser-focused the whole year and just not thinking about the outside noise. I'm pretty sure we'll get to that later on."
Philon's departure makes Alabama's current 2025-26 roster at 10 players, meaning there are three spots left.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.
2025-26 Roster as of April 6
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as a junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as a sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)