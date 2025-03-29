Live Blog: Alabama Basketball vs. Duke in Elite Eight
NEWARK, N.J. –– BamaCentral is in the Prudential Center for No. 2 Alabama's NCAA Tournament matchup in the Elite Eight against No. 1 Duke.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:49 p.m. CT on TBS/TruTV. Alabama Crimson Tide on SI will provide updates throughout.
Pregame
- NEW TIPOFF TIME: Alabama vs. Duke will now begin at 7:59 p.m. CT.
- Alabama head coach Nate Oats is wearing a crimson suit. Alabama assistants are wearing gray polos. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his assistants are all wearing Duke quarter-zips.
- Both teams stood for the National Anthem with 12 minutes until tipoff and then shook hands. Alabama guard Aden Holloway hugged a couple of Duke players as the Crimson Tide sixth-man is from Charlotte, North Carolina –– which is only a couple hours away from Duke University.
- The Blue Devils came out for another round of warmups with 23 minutes until tipoff. This time, their trot was to the tune of their fight song. Alabama did the same with 15 minutes until tipoff as Yea Alabama was blasting from the Million Dollar Band.
- Alabama heads back to the locker room with 34 minutes until tipoff. Duke did the same shortly after.
- Concurrent drill comparison: Alabama did some driving and spot-up shots while Duke did a passing circuit.
- Concurrent drill comparison: Alabama is shooting threes while Duke is driving inside with a staffer holding a contact pad under the basket. The Blue Devils proceeded to go around the world with catch-and-shoot threes.
Starting Lineups
Alabama
Duke
G Mark Sears
G Tyrese Proctor
G Labaron Philon
G Sion James
G Chris Youngblood
G/F Kon Knueppel
F Grant Nelson
G/F Cooper Flagg
C Clifford Omoruyi
C Khaman Maluach
- Referees: Terry Oglesby, Roger Ayers, Greg Nixon
- All of Alabama migrated to one side of the floor at around 7 p.m. as Duke came out for initial warmups.
- The Crimson Tide came out for initial stretches and warmups at around 6:40 p.m. Alabama's entire backcourt is on one side of the floor while the frontcourt is on the other half.
- Alabama will be wearing crimson uniforms against Duke.
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke
Who: 2-seed Alabama (28-8) vs. 1-seed Duke (34-3)
When: Saturday, March 29, 7:49 p.m. CT
Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
TV: TBS/TruTV (Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce on the call)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink)
Last meeting: The last time Alabama and Duke met on the hardwood was in Madison Square Garden in November 2013 with the Blue Devils winning, 74-64.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide set a new NCAA record for most 3-pointers made in a tournament game with 25 in a dominating 113-88 win over BYU in the Sweet 16. Mark Sears led the way with 10 made 3s and 34 points.
Last time out, Duke: Duke handled business against 4-seed Arizona with a 100-93 victory Thursday night. Cooper Flagg had 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils.
Alabama stat leaders:
- Points: Mark Sears (18.6)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.5)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Duke stat leaders:
- Points: Cooper Flagg (18.7)
- Rebounds: Cooper Flagg (7.5)
- Assists: Cooper Flagg (4.2)