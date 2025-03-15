Live Blog: Updates from Alabama Basketball in SEC Tournament vs. Florida
NASHVILLE–– BamaCentral is inside Bridgestone Arena and ready to cover some Alabama basketball at the 2025 SEC Tournament.
3-seed Alabama will be taking on 2-seed Florida for the second time this season, this time being in the conference semifinals. The Crimson Tide lost the first matchup at home in the final game of the regular season.
Tipoff will be approximately 25 minutes after the conclusion of Tennessee and Auburn's game on SEC Network. Follow along for updates on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI throughout Saturday afternoon's game.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 2 Florida
Who: 3-seed Alabama (25-7, 12-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Florida (28-4, 14-4 SEC)
When: Saturday, March 14 at roughly 2:30 p.m. CT (25 minutes after Auburn and Tennessee's semifinal matchup at noon)
Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
TV: ESPN
Last meeting with Florida: The Gators spoiled Alabama's senior night with a 99-94 victory in Coleman Coliseum on March 5. Florida dominated Alabama on the glass with 50 rebounds compared to the Crimson Tide's 35. Alex Condon had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators, while Mark Sears led all scorers with 30 points.
Last time out Alabama: The Crimson Tide rolled over Kentucky in the final quarterfinal, 99-70. Alabama never trailed and five players finished in double figures, including a season-high 21 points from Labaron Philon.
Last time out Florida: Florida also had a relatively easy quarterfinal with a 95-81 win over Missouri. The Tigers showed a little fight, but the Gators were too much for the Tigers to overcome. Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 18 points and six assists.
Alabama Stat Leaders
- Points: Mark Sears (19.0)
- Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.8)
- Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)
Florida Stat Leaders
- Points: Walter Clayton Jr. (17.3)
- Rebounds: Alex Condon (8.0)
- Assists: Walter Clayton Jr. (4.4)