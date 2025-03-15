Bama Central

Live Blog: Updates from Alabama Basketball in SEC Tournament vs. Florida

Score updates and insight from Bridgestone Arena where the Crimson Tide takes on the Gators in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) dunks the ball against Florida at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025.
Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) dunks the ball against Florida at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025. / Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
In this story:

NASHVILLE–– BamaCentral is inside Bridgestone Arena and ready to cover some Alabama basketball at the 2025 SEC Tournament.

3-seed Alabama will be taking on 2-seed Florida for the second time this season, this time being in the conference semifinals. The Crimson Tide lost the first matchup at home in the final game of the regular season.

Tipoff will be approximately 25 minutes after the conclusion of Tennessee and Auburn's game on SEC Network. Follow along for updates on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI throughout Saturday afternoon's game.

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 2 Florida

Who: 3-seed Alabama (25-7, 12-5 SEC) vs. 2-seed Florida (28-4, 14-4 SEC)

When: Saturday, March 14 at roughly 2:30 p.m. CT (25 minutes after Auburn and Tennessee's semifinal matchup at noon)

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

TV: ESPN

Last meeting with Florida: The Gators spoiled Alabama's senior night with a 99-94 victory in Coleman Coliseum on March 5. Florida dominated Alabama on the glass with 50 rebounds compared to the Crimson Tide's 35. Alex Condon had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Gators, while Mark Sears led all scorers with 30 points.

Last time out Alabama: The Crimson Tide rolled over Kentucky in the final quarterfinal, 99-70. Alabama never trailed and five players finished in double figures, including a season-high 21 points from Labaron Philon.

Last time out Florida: Florida also had a relatively easy quarterfinal with a 95-81 win over Missouri. The Tigers showed a little fight, but the Gators were too much for the Tigers to overcome. Walter Clayton Jr. led Florida with 18 points and six assists.

Alabama Stat Leaders

  • Points: Mark Sears (19.0)
  • Rebounds: Grant Nelson (7.8)
  • Assists: Mark Sears (5.0)

Florida Stat Leaders

  • Points: Walter Clayton Jr. (17.3)
  • Rebounds: Alex Condon (8.0)
  • Assists: Walter Clayton Jr. (4.4)

Read More:

feed

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023

Home/Basketball